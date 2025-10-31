Grizzlies Gameday: Halloween Night at Maverik Center

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen (4-2, 8 points, .667 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (3-3-1, 7 points, .500 point %)

Date: October 31, 2025 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14308264-2025-jacksonville-icemen-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: November 6, 2025 - Utah at Wichita. INTRUST Bank Arena. 6:05 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Today's Matchup

It's the rubber match of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Icemen. Utah is 1-6 all-time vs Jacksonville.

Reed Lebster has 5 goals and 1 assist in his last 4 games. Jack Ricketts has 3 goals in his last 6 games. Tyler Gratton has a point in four of his last 4 games. Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Neil Shea are tied for the club lead with 4 assists.

Hat Trick for Danny Dzhaniyev

Utah's Danny Dzhaniyev scored his first 3 professional goals in Utah's 6-4 victory over Jacksonville. Dzhaniyev is a first year pro out of Penn State. The Brooklyn native scored 34 goals and 59 assists in four seasons at Penn State and he was part of Penn State's 2025 Frozen Four team.

It was Utah's second hat trick of the season. Reed Lebster scored three goals at Idaho on October 24. Last season Utah had only one hat trick and that was Neil Shea, who scored three goals vs Tahoe on December 21, 2024 in a 6-4 Utah win. Utah has had 60 hat tricks since the beginning of the 2006-07 season. Utah had 11 hat tricks in the 2007-08 campaign. The second most three goal games in the ECHL era is 6, which was set in the shortened 2019-20 season.

Hat Tricks By Season in Grizzlies ECHL History

2025-26: 2 (Dzhaniyev, Lebster)

2024-25: 1 (Shea)

2023-24: 1 (Fitze).

2022-23: 1 (Cutler).

2021-22: 3 (Bradley, Raabe, Tardif) - 1 Playoff Hat Trick (D'Astous).

2020-21: 4 (Barron, Boucher, Gerard, Henry)

2019-20: 6 (Dickinson 2, Lewis 2, McGauley, Wegworth).

2018-19: 1 (Barry)

2017-18: 0.

2016-17: 3 (Cuddemi, Martin, Puskar).

2015-16: 3 (Almeida 2, Krushelnyski).

2014-15: 2 (Lind, Walker).

2013-14: 2 (MacQueen, Vallorani).

2012-13: 5 (Armstrong, Vock 3, Wahl).

2011-12: 2 (McIlveen).

2010-11: 4 (Ferguson, May, Parnham, Snetsinger).

2009-10: 5 (Galbraith, Hunter, Kinasewich 3.

2008-09: 4 (Brannigan, May, McDonald, Wooddisse).

2007-08: 11 (Bembridge, Bourne, Burt, Haley, Haskins, J. Johnson, K. Johnson 2, Kinasewich, Labelle).

2006-07: 5 (Aquino, Herauf, Irving, Kinasewich 2).

Single Season Hat Trick Leaders (ECHL Era)

Ryan Kinasewich, Colin Vock: 3

Barry Almeida, Josh Dickinson, Keith Johnson, Ryan Kinasewich, Ty Lewis, Paul McIlveen: 2

Ryan Kinasewich leads the list with 6 career Utah hat tricks (ECHL Era)

Games This Week

October 29, 2025 - Jacksonville 3 Utah 1 - Jack Ricketts scored Utah's lone goal 7:58 into the third period. Utah outshot Jacksonville 33 to 23. Dryden McKay saved 20 of 23 for Utah.

October 30, 2025 - Jacksonville 4 Utah 6 - Danny Dzhaniyev scored 3 goals. John Gelatt scored 1 goal and 1 assist. Reed Lebster and Neil Shea each scored first period goals. Utah outshot Jacksonville 31 to 23. Utah was 1 for 2 on the power play and they didn't commit a penalty all night. Garrett Pyke had 2 assists.

October 31, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games Next Week

Thursday, November 6, 2025 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

Friday, November 7, 2025 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena

Grizzlies Player Notes

John Gelatt scored his first pro goal on October 25. Gelatt scored 1 goal and 1 assist and was the game's second star on October 30, 2025.

Tyler Gratton has a point in 4 of his last 5 games. He has 1 goal and 4 assists in 7 games this season. Gratton was named Grizzlies captain on October 24.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata has 4 assists in 4 games with Utah.

Reed Lebster has 5 goals and 1 assist in his last 4 games. Lebster is tied for fifth in the league with 4 goals. Lebster tied a career high with 4 points on October 24 (3 goals, 1 assist). Lebster leads Utah with a +2 rating.

Dryden McKay is 5th in the league with 105 saves.

Jack Ricketts has a goal in three of his last 6 games. Ricketts scored 66 goals in five NCAA seasons and 55 goals in his last three college seasons.

Luc Salem is tied for third among all league defensemen with 17 shots on goal.

Dylan Wells stopped all 46 Idaho shots on October 24. Wells has saved 98 of 105 shots in two games this season (.963 Save %). Wells is the first goaltender since Garrett Metcalf (October 19-22, 2023) to be named ECHL goaltender of the week. Wells got Utah's first shutout since Dante Giannuzzi stopped all 32 shots vs Tulsa on December 31, 2023.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 18 for 20 on the penalty kill this season. Utah is outscoring opponents 11 to 8 on the road this season (4 games). Utah has a team save percentage of .914. 2 of Utah's three power play goals have come in 5 on 3 situations.

Four Grizzlies Have Scored First Professional Goals

There have been four Grizzlies skaters who have scored their first professional goals this season.

October 18 - Jack Ricketts.

October 19 - Christian Felton.

October 25 - John Gelatt.

October 30 - Danny Dzhaniyev.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 3-3-1

Home record: 1-2

Road record: 2-1-1

Win percentage: .500

Standings Points: 7

Last 10: 3-3-1

Streak: 1-0

Goals per game: 2.86 (18th) Goals for: 20

Goals against per game: 2.71 (11th) Goals Against: 19

Shots per game: 27.86 (23rd) Total Shots: 195

Shots against per game: 31.71 (20th) Total Shots: 222

Power Play: 3 for 25 - 12.0 % (22nd)

Penalty Kill: 18 for 20 - 90.0 % (7th)

Penalty Minutes: 55.

Shorthanded Goals: 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 2.

Record When Scoring First: 1-0-1.

Opposition Scores First: 2-3.

Record in One Goal Games: 0-0-1

Games Decided Past Regulation: 0-0-1

Attendance per game: 3,427.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (5)

Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata/Tyler Gratton Neil Shea (4)

Points: Lebster (6)

Plus/Minus: Reed Lebster (+2)

PIM: Tyler Gratton (13)

Power Play Points: Hansen-Bukata/Lebster (2)

Power Play Goals: Lebster (2)

Power Play Assists: Ganske/Hansen-Bukata (2)

Shots on Goal: Lebster (22)

Shooting Percentage: Jack Ricketts (42.9 %) - Minimum 7 shots

Game Winning Goals: Danny Dzhaniyev/Tyler Gratton/Garrett Pyle (1)

Wins: Dylan Wells (2)

Save %: Wells (.933)

Goals Against Average: Wells (2.33)

Shutouts: Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: Danny Dzhaniyev, John Gelatt, Reed Lebster, Neil Shea (1)

Assists: Colby Enns, Christian Felton, Evan Friesen, Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Griffin Ness, Garrett Pyke, Stepan Timofeyev (1)

Points (2 or more): Shea 2

Utah Grizzlies Theme Nights for the 2025-26 Season

October 31, 2025 - Halloween.

November 14, 2025 - Pucks and Pups.

November 29, 2025 - Hispanic Heritage Night.

December 13, 2025 - Teddy Bear Toss.

December 27, 2025 - Community Night (Pregame Farmer's Market"

January 17, 2026 - Youth Sports Night.

January 31, 2026 - Guns N Hoses.

February 14, 2026 - Valentine's Day.

February 27th and 28th, 2026 - Grizz Fight Cancer Weekend.

March 14, 2026 - Military Night.

March 27, 2026 - Wild West Night.

April 4, 2026 - Star Wars Night.

