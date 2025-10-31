Game Day - Game #4 Greensboro Gargoyles vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) kick off tonight a three-game series against the ECHL's newest expansion team, the Greensboro Gargoyles (affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes). Here's a look at the key players on both sides.

Trois-Rivières Lions:

#24 Darick Louis-Jean (defenseman): The towering blueliner has played just one game with the Lions this season but still leads all team defensemen in points with three. He'll help stabilize the Lions' defensive corps, which allowed 36 shots against the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils) last Saturday.

#27 Jacob Dion (defenseman): The Quebec native joins Trois-Rivières after starting the season with the Laval Rocket in the AHL. Dion is expected to make an immediate impact, particularly on the power play, as the Lions have scored just once in seven opportunities with the man advantage so far this season.

#88 Riley Kidney (forward): The former second-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens has appeared in one game with the Lions this year, collecting an assist. He's expected to see plenty of ice time on Friday and could provide an offensive spark. A reminder: Kidney twice surpassed the 100-point mark in the QMJHL.

Greensboro Gargoyles:

#7 Deni Goure (forward): Formerly with the Rapid City Rush (Calgary Flames), the 5'10" forward has tallied two points so far this season. Last year, he was a major offensive force in Rapid City, recording 23 goals and 32 assists for 55 points.

#14 Patrick Newell (forward): Newell is off to a strong start with Greensboro, registering four points in as many games. His quick and precise passing could pose a challenge for the Lions. He's especially dangerous on the power play-five of his 10 goals last season came with the man advantage.

#28 Logan Nelson (forward): The first captain in Gargoyles history is also enjoying a solid start, with two goals and one assist for three points. A seasoned ECHL veteran, Nelson has played 580 career games, amassing 427 points along the way. Expect him to be a physical presence and a constant irritant for the Lions.

The Lions and Gargoyles will face off again tomorrow and Sunday afternoon, both games taking place at Colisée Vidéotron.







