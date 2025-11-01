Petruzzelli Stops 27, Royals Earn Fourth-Straight Victory in Shootout over Railers, 2-1

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (4-0-1-0, 9 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Worcester Railers (1-3-0-1, 3 PTS) in a shootout, 2-1, at DCU Center on Friday, October 31st.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (3-0-0-0) earned the win in goal for Reading with 27 saves on 28 shots faced through regulation and overtime before stopping all three Worcester shootout attempts. Worcester netminder Henrik Tikkanen (1-1-0-1) suffered the shootout loss in goal with 28 saves on 29 shots faced up until he allowed a goal from Carson Golder on Reading's first attempt in the shootout be the game-winner.

Reading broke the scoreless tie 54 seconds into the second period on Kyle Haskins' (3) third goal in two games on a rebound from shots delivered by Ben Meehan and Nick Capone.

The Reading lead lasted only minutes before Max Dorrington evened the score at 6:02 in the middle frame on helpers from Drew Callin and T.J. Walsh.

Petruzzelli and Tikkanen combined for 55 saves on 57 shots through regulation and overtime to hold a 1-1 score into the first shootout for both teams this season. Petruzzelli stopped Worcester's first two shooters in Jesse Nurmi and Matt Demelis around Golder's first career shootout goal (1/2) on Reading's first attempt. Nolan Burke was stopped by Tikkanen to keep Worcester in the skills competition, however a Petruzzelli pad save on Ryan Miotto ended the shootout and game.

The win marked the second time in franchise history Reading has opened the season on a five-game point streak (2005-06, 4-0-1).

The 24th season of Royals hockey continues on the road against the Worcester Railers on Saturday, November 1st at 6:05 p.m. at DCU Center followed by a face-off against the Maine Mariners on November 2nd at 3:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

