Petruzzelli Stops 27, Royals Earn Fourth-Straight Victory in Shootout over Railers, 2-1
Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (4-0-1-0, 9 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Worcester Railers (1-3-0-1, 3 PTS) in a shootout, 2-1, at DCU Center on Friday, October 31st.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (3-0-0-0) earned the win in goal for Reading with 27 saves on 28 shots faced through regulation and overtime before stopping all three Worcester shootout attempts. Worcester netminder Henrik Tikkanen (1-1-0-1) suffered the shootout loss in goal with 28 saves on 29 shots faced up until he allowed a goal from Carson Golder on Reading's first attempt in the shootout be the game-winner.
Reading broke the scoreless tie 54 seconds into the second period on Kyle Haskins' (3) third goal in two games on a rebound from shots delivered by Ben Meehan and Nick Capone.
The Reading lead lasted only minutes before Max Dorrington evened the score at 6:02 in the middle frame on helpers from Drew Callin and T.J. Walsh.
Petruzzelli and Tikkanen combined for 55 saves on 57 shots through regulation and overtime to hold a 1-1 score into the first shootout for both teams this season. Petruzzelli stopped Worcester's first two shooters in Jesse Nurmi and Matt Demelis around Golder's first career shootout goal (1/2) on Reading's first attempt. Nolan Burke was stopped by Tikkanen to keep Worcester in the skills competition, however a Petruzzelli pad save on Ryan Miotto ended the shootout and game.
The win marked the second time in franchise history Reading has opened the season on a five-game point streak (2005-06, 4-0-1).
The 24th season of Royals hockey continues on the road against the Worcester Railers on Saturday, November 1st at 6:05 p.m. at DCU Center followed by a face-off against the Maine Mariners on November 2nd at 3:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.
¬â¹ ¬â¹The Royals are at home on November 8th for Opening Night, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.
-
Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!
ECHL Stories from October 31, 2025
- Steelheads Fall, 5-2, to Knight Monsters in Halloween Battle - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Get All Treats And No Tricks With 5-2 Win Over Idaho - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tricks and Treats Lead the Americans to Victory - Allen Americans
- Petruzzelli Stops 27, Royals Earn Fourth-Straight Victory in Shootout over Railers, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Preview: Royals vs. Railers, November 1st - Game 6/72 - Reading Royals
- Trois-Riviers Takes Opener, 6-3 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Oilers Earn Sweetest Treat with 4-2 Downing of Kansas City on Halloween - Tulsa Oilers
- Icemen Defeat Grizzlies, 3-2, on Halloween at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Ishida Scores Twice, Bison Defeat Wings, 4-2 - Bloomington Bison
- Third Period Dooms Thunder in Loss to Everblades - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Fall to Bison Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Heartlanders Drop to Komets in Competitive Halloween Showdown, 5-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Win Again at Iowa - Fort Wayne Komets
- Savoie's Three-Point Night Drives Swamp Rabbits to First Home Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Allen Holds On, Evens Series With 3-2 Victory Over Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Worcester Drops 2-1 Shootout Decision to Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners Outlast Thunder in Shootout, 2-1 - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Get Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - October 31 - ECHL
- Goaltender Jordan Papirny Returns to Tahoe from AHL Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Acquire Hubbarde to Complete Trade with Iowa - Rapid City Rush
- Nailers Acquire Defenseman Eric Parker in Trade with Norfolk - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Ben Meehan Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Defenseman Tommy Bergsland Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Sign 2019-20 Royal, 249-Pro Game Defenseman Miles Gendron to SPC - Reading Royals
- Game Day - Game #4 Greensboro Gargoyles vs. Trois-Rivières Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Gameday: Halloween Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush look to clinch series, finish October with a winning record - Rapid City Rush
- Admirals Aquire Forward David Jankowski from Wheeling - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Look to Even Series against Wichita - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Happy Halloween - Allen Americans
- Everblades Sign Forward Ryan Naumovski - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Bite Back; Earn First Ever Win over Jacksonville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Dzhaniyev Scores Three Goals in Utah's 6-4 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Petruzzelli Stops 27, Royals Earn Fourth-Straight Victory in Shootout over Railers, 2-1
- Preview: Royals vs. Railers, November 1st - Game 6/72
- Ben Meehan Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley
- Royals Sign 2019-20 Royal, 249-Pro Game Defenseman Miles Gendron to SPC
- Royals Sign Austen Swankler to SPC; Yaniv Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley; Vincent Sevigny Signs PTO with Lehigh Valley