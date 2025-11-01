Third Period Dooms Thunder in Loss to Everblades

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita continued its three-game series against Florida on Halloween night, losing 2-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Everblades scored two goals in the final 20 minutes and handed the Thunder their first regulation loss of the season.

Jake Wahlin scored his first goal of the year. Matt Davis was terrific in net once again, stopping 41 shots.

Wichita jumped in front early in the contest on a goal from Wahlin. After a great defensive effort from Declan Smith to break up a scoring chance, Nolan Kneen threaded the needle up the ice to Wahlin. He skated in all alone and beat Cam Johnson for his first of the season.

The Thunder had the edge in calls during the second period, but failed to increase the lead. The Everblades took three-straight minor penalties in the frame but were able to survive each minor without allowing a goal.

As the final buzzer sounded in the second, the two teams got into a scrum that saw the only penalty assessed to Lucas Vanroboys. He was called for a roughing minor despite the antics from the Everblades.

Reid Duke tied the game just one minute into the third. During a net-mouth scramble, he was able to slide a shot past Davis for his second of the week.

Carson Gicewicz gave the Everblades their first lead of the game at 17:19. He found himself all alone in front of the net, stickhandled around Davis near the goal line and tried to tuck the puck in near the right post. The official initially waived it off, but decided to review the play. After looking at the video, he determined it crossed line despite blowing his whistle.

The Thunder tried pulling Davis in the final few minutes but couldn't get another past Johnson.

Wichita was 0-for-3 on the power play. Florida was 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

On Saturday, help us honor the Day of the Dead, presented by Tezca Tattoo, La Raza and Heartland Championship Wrestling. The team will be wearing a special uniform, designed by Tezca Tattoo artist, Adrian Aldaco.

Ã¯Â»Â¿There is a special t-shirt and ticket package that can be purchased HERE. There will be a band and dancers on the concourse. Fans can also stay afterward and enjoy a special wrestling showcase featuring Lucha Libre wrestlers from HCW.

Single game tickets for all games are on sale now. Our next homestand takes place starting on Wednesday, October 29 against the Florida Everblades. Buy tickets.

Season tickets are still on sale for the 2025-26 season. Lock in your seats and catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE now to learn how you can get your seats reserved and start paying now.







ECHL Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.