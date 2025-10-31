Dzhaniyev Scores Three Goals in Utah's 6-4 Victory

Salt Lake City, Utah - Danny Dzhaniyev scores his first three professional goals and John Gelatt scored 1 goal and 1 assist in the Utah Grizzlies 6-4 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on a Thursday night at Maverik Center.

Jacksonville's Patrick Bajkov scored 6:14 into the contest. Utah's Reed Lebster scored 8:42 in on a good pass from Colby Enns. Lebster led Utah with 6 shots on goal. Neil Shea scored a power play goal from the left circle 14:35 in. It was Utah's first 5 on 4 power play goal of the season. Jacksonville's Matteo Costantini scored 15:27 in to tie it up. The score was deadlocked 2-2 after one frame.

Dzhaniyev scored his first professional goal 1:39 into the second period to give Utah a 3-2 lead. Jacksonville's Christopher Brown scored a shorthanded goal 7:01 in. The score was tied 3-3 after 40 minutes of play.

John Gelatt gave Utah a 4-3 lead as he scored 2:26 into the third period. Gelatt has a goal in two of his last three games. Jacksonville's Nathan Dunkley tied it up right off a face-off 4:15 in. Dzhaniyev scored the eventual game winner 13:45 in. Dzhaniyev completed the hat trick with his third of the night 17:19 in.

Utah outshot Jacksonville 31 to 23. Utah was 1 for 2 on the power play. It was Utah's first win all-time vs Jacksonville.

3 stars

1. Danny Dzhaniyev (Utah) - 3 goals, +3, 5 shots.

2. John Gelatt (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Neil Shea (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 shots.







