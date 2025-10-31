Royals Sign 2019-20 Royal, 249-Pro Game Defenseman Miles Gendron to SPC

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Miles Gendron has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Gendron, 29, skated in four games for Reading in the 2019-20 campaign, registering one point (1a) and a +3 rating overall with the point and a +4 rating earned his his Royals debut at Wheeling in a 6-3 win on February 19th, 2020.

The 6'2", 181-pound, left-shot blue-liner is entering his seventh professional season after registering 14 points (4g-10a) in 60 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the 2024-25 campaign. Across 195 ECHL career games, the third round selection, 70th overall, by the Ottawa Senators at the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, has logged 60 points (22g-38a) between Brampton (2018-19, 2019-20), Newfoundland (2019-20), Reading (2019-20), Utah (2020-21, 2021-22) and Greenville (2022-23, 2024-25). A native of Oakville, Ontario, Gendron has recorded 72 points (27g-45a) across 249 professional career games between the American Hockey League (AHL), ECHL, Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) and Norway.

Prior to opening his pro career with Brampton in 2018-19, Gendron played four seasons in the NCAA for the University of Connecticut where he was a Captain his senior season (2018-19) and totaled 33 points (10g-23a) in 126 NCAA career games.

Royals Upcoming:

Nov. 8 Home Opener: The Royals play their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership).







ECHL Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.