Icemen Defeat Grizzlies, 3-2, on Halloween at Maverik Center

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Neil Shea and Griffin Ness but it wasn't enough as Bennett MacArthur scored two goals and the Jacksonville Icemen fought off a late rally from the Grizzlies, who fell 3-2 on Friday night at Maverik Center.

Neil Shea gave Utah a 1-0 lead as he scored on the game's first shot 1:35 in. Shea has a goal in two straight games. Jack Ricketts picked up his first professional assist. Late in the first period MacArthur scored on a pass from Patrick Bajkov 18:58 in. MacArthur scored again on a power play 12:55 into the second period on a pass from Matteo Costantini. The Icemen led 3-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Liam Coughlin extended the Jacksonville lead as he scored 4:40 into the third period. Utah scored a goal late as Griffin Ness redirected an Aiden Hansen-Butaka shot 18:45 in. Utah put together a rally to try to tie the game but ran out of time as Jacksonville held on for the win as their record goes to 5-2 on the season. Utah falls to 3-4-1.

Michael Bullion stopped 27 of 29 in net for the Icemen in his first start of the season. Utah's Dylan Wells saved 37 of 40 in the loss as his record goes to 2-1-1.

The Grizzlies begin a two game road trip on Wichita on Thursday, November 6 at 6:05 pm. The next home game at Maverik Center is on Friday, November 14 vs Idaho at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Bennett MacArthur (Jacksonville) - 2 goals, +1, 5 shots.

2. Liam Coughlin (Jacksonville) - 1 goal.

3. Michael Bullion (Jacksonville) - 27 of 29 saves.







