ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Friday announced that Orlando's Tyler Bird has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #63, Orlando at South Carolina, on Oct. 29.
Bird is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at the conclusion of the game.
Bird will miss Orlando's games at Greenville tonight (Oct. 31), vs. South Carolina (Nov. 4) and at Greenville (Nov. 8).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
