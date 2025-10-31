Admirals Aquire Forward David Jankowski from Wheeling
Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have acquired the ECHL playing rights to forward David Jankowski from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for defenseman Eric Parker.
Jankowski, 28, has spent the previous three seasons with the Wheeling Nailers, playing in 146 games and posting 80 points. The Dundas, Ontario native turned pro in 2023 after spending 4 years with NCAA Division 1 St. Lawerence University, serving as team captain his senior season. Jankowski appeared in 138 career games at St. Lawerence, posting 24 goals and 62 points. He signed with Wheeling at the end of the 2022-23 season, appearing in 7 games and posting 6 points for the Nailers.
--
The Admirals face the Nailers this Saturday Nov. 1 and Sunday Nov. 2 in Wheeling at Wesbanco Arena before returning home to Norfolk Scope next weekend to face Adirondack Thunder on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
