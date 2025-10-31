Everblades Sign Forward Ryan Naumovski
Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have signed forward Ryan Naumovski to a standard player contract.
Naumovski, 26, joins Florida after playing his rookie season last year with the Kalamazoo Wings. As a K-Wing, the Shelby Township, Michigan native totaled four goals and 10 assists across 46 games during his time in the Central Division.
The right-shot forward turned pro after his final collegiate season at Augustana, which was preceded by four years at Niagara University. Over 166 games in the NCAA, Naumovski tallied 31 goals with 75 assists for 106 points. Before that, he played junior hockey over parts of three seasons with the New Jersey Junior Titans in the North American Hockey League, as well as 10 games with the Omaha Lancers in the United States Hockey League.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.