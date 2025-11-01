Allen Holds On, Evens Series With 3-2 Victory Over Rush

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush's Ryan Miotto and Allen Americans' Colton Hargrove on the ice

ALLEN, Texas - Blake Bennett and Ryan Chyzowski scored for the Rapid City Rush, but the Allen Americans prevailed with a 3-2 regulation win at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday.

Allen took a 2-0 lead by the halfway point in the game. Blake Bennett trimmed the deficit in half with his team-leading fourth goal of the season late in the second period.

On the opening shift of the third, Ryan Chyzowski tied the score at 2-2 on a deflected Chase Pauls shot. Allen would take the lead less than a minute later on Hank Crone's eventual game-winner with 18:27 remaining in regulation.

Despite controlling the second and third periods- outshooting Allen 31-16 in the final 40 minutes and 16-5 in the last 20- the Rush could not play their way into a point. The Rapid City power play went 0-for-6, while the penalty kill did their job and turned in a perfect night.

Marco Costantini made 37 saves on 39 shots for the victory. He has now stopped 76 shots in the first two games of the series. Arsenii Sergeev took his first loss of the season, going 26-for-29 in net.

The Rush end the month of October with a 3-3 record. The rubber game of the series is tomorrow with both teams sitting at .500.

Next game: Saturday, November 1 at Allen. 6:10 p.m. MDT puck drop from Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tahoe Knight Monsters on November 5th, 7th, and 8th! Saturday, November 8th is Veterans Appreciation Night presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.

