Ben Meehan Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Ben Meehan has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley. This is his second loan to Reading this season.

Meehan, 24, has recorded one point (1g) and a +1 rating in four games with Reading, including his first professional career goal scored as the overtime game-winner in Reading's 8-7 overtime win at Greensboro on Oct. 25th. A fifth round, 140th overall, selection by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, the Walpole, Massachusetts native played two games for Lehigh Valley to open the 2025-26 campaign, his first-full professional season, where he had no points and a -1 rating.

Meehan signed an AHL deal with the Phantoms on July 23, 2025 following a two-game stint with the Iowa Wild of the AHL in the spring of the 2024-25 season after concluding a five-season NCAA career at UMASS-Lowell.







