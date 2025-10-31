ECHL Transactions - October 31
Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 31, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Tahoe:
Zach Borgiel, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jackson Decker, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Register, D Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Ethan Scardina, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Callum Tung, G Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Max Neill, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Jake Barczewski, G Placed on Reserve
Add Jesper Solomon Frisell, D Activated from Reserve
Florida:
Add Sean Allen, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Kade Landry, D Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Reece Harsch, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Murphy, D Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Delete Patrick Kyte, D Placed on Reserve
Add Trevor Zins, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jordan Biro, F Placed on Reserve
Add Colton Leiter, D Activated from Reserve
Idaho:
Delete Thomas Bergsland, D Recalled by Texas
Add Mitch Wahl, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jordan Steinmetz, F Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Delete Ryan McGuire, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Nathan Noel, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ty Gibson, D Placed on Reserve
Add Luke Mobley, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Matt Hubbarde, F Traded to Rapid City
Jacksonville:
Delete MacAuley Carson, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Michael Bullion, G Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Chris Grando, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Jack Jaunich, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Ryan Dickinson, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Maine:
Add Jackson Stewart, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Orlando:
Add JC Brassard, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyler Bird, F Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Matt Hubbarde, F Acquired from Iowa
Reading:
Add Jeremy Michel, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Austen Swankler, F Placed on Reserve
Add Ben Meehan, D Assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Miles Gendron, D Signed ECHL SPC
Tahoe:
Add Jordan Papirny, G Assigned by Henderson
Add Cody Laskosky, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jake Durflinger, F Placed on Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Anthony Beauchamp, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Noah Massie, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Will Dineen, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Andrew Coxhead, F Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Drew Elliott, F Assigned by San Diego
Delete Dakota Seaman, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Utah:
Delete Adam Berg, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Luc Salem, D Activated from Reserve
