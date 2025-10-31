ECHL Transactions - October 31

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 31, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Tahoe:

Zach Borgiel, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jackson Decker, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Register, D Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Ethan Scardina, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Callum Tung, G Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Max Neill, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Jake Barczewski, G Placed on Reserve

Add Jesper Solomon Frisell, D Activated from Reserve

Florida:

Add Sean Allen, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Kade Landry, D Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Reece Harsch, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Murphy, D Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Delete Patrick Kyte, D Placed on Reserve

Add Trevor Zins, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jordan Biro, F Placed on Reserve

Add Colton Leiter, D Activated from Reserve

Idaho:

Delete Thomas Bergsland, D Recalled by Texas

Add Mitch Wahl, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jordan Steinmetz, F Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Delete Ryan McGuire, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Nathan Noel, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ty Gibson, D Placed on Reserve

Add Luke Mobley, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Matt Hubbarde, F Traded to Rapid City

Jacksonville:

Delete MacAuley Carson, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Michael Bullion, G Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Chris Grando, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Jack Jaunich, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Ryan Dickinson, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Maine:

Add Jackson Stewart, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Orlando:

Add JC Brassard, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyler Bird, F Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Matt Hubbarde, F Acquired from Iowa

Reading:

Add Jeremy Michel, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Austen Swankler, F Placed on Reserve

Add Ben Meehan, D Assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Miles Gendron, D Signed ECHL SPC

Tahoe:

Add Jordan Papirny, G Assigned by Henderson

Add Cody Laskosky, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jake Durflinger, F Placed on Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Anthony Beauchamp, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Noah Massie, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Will Dineen, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Andrew Coxhead, F Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Drew Elliott, F Assigned by San Diego

Delete Dakota Seaman, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Utah:

Delete Adam Berg, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Luc Salem, D Activated from Reserve







ECHL Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.