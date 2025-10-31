Rush look to clinch series, finish October with a winning record

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(ALLEN, Texas)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, look to follow up Wednesday's overtime win in a rematch with the Allen Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CDT (6:10 p.m. MDT) on Friday at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

Blake Bennett scored an overtime power play goal to lift the Rapid City Rush over the Allen Americans, 2-1, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Wednesday. Bennett's game-winner, his third goal in five games this season, came 1:23 into the overtime period and in the final seconds of a 4-on-3 power play. Bennett drew a slashing penalty to put the Rush on the man advantage deep in regulation, then finished the job in OT.

WIN THE MONTH

With a 3-2 record and one game remaining in the month of October, the Rush have an opportunity to clinch a winning record in the month with a point tonight.

THE POWER PLAY'S FIRST TRICK

The Rush power play snapped a season-opening 0-for-12 drought with Blake Bennett's overtime winner at 4-on-3. Bennett, who had eight power play goals last year, scored from his wheelhouse: a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle.

ANOTHER TREAT

Wednesday's game followed the early-season script: only one of the Rush's first five games has featured a multi-goal lead for either team. The Rush have led by multiple goals for 33:39 of the first 304:02, just 11% of the season. They have not trailed by more than one at any point.

SPOOKY BETWEEN THE PIPES

Rapid City's goaltending has stolen the show in the early going, and Wednesday's game was another example. Both goalies played tremendous hockey, but Connor Murphy one-upped Marco Costantini and came away with a 39-for-40 masterpiece for his first win of the season. The third-year pro now owns a 1.68 GAA and .955 save percentage in three starts.

RAS GETS HIS FIRST

Rasmus Ekström scored his first professional goal in the first period on Wednesday. The Rush's youngest player already has three points in his first four games. The 21-year-old from Stockholm comes to Rapid City after two productive years with the WHL's Spokane Chiefs.

NOTHING NEW FOR BENNY

Wednesday's overtime winner was the fifth of Blake Bennett's career. All three of Bennett's game-winning goals last season came in overtime.

NOW IT'S THREE

After a pair of two-game Friday-Saturday series to open up the season, it's almost all three-game weeks from here on out. 20 of the next 23 series will be three-game series, including this one in Allen.

