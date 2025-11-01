Thunder Get Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Mariners
Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Brannon McManus scored his fourth goal of the season, but it wasn't enough as the Maine Mariners came away with a 2-1 shootout win over the Adirondack Thunder in front of 3,553 fans at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Friday night.
Brannon McManus got things started for the Thunder in the first period as T.J. Friedmann forced a turnover in the neutral zone and poked the puck ahead. McManus picked it up and spit two Mariners' players and beat goaltender Luke Cavallin on the glove side for the lead. The goal was McManus' fourth of the season from Friedmann at 9:57 and Adirondack took the lead into intermission
After no scoring in the second period, Maine tied the game after a defensive zone turnover. Brooklyn Kalmikov took the puck and sent a pass to Jacob Perrault who tapped it past the left pad of goaltender Tyler Brennan. The goal was Perrault's third of the year at 4:51 of the third period and eventually forced overtime.
The game was decided in a shootout as Xander Lamppa scored in the seventh round for the 2-1 win for the Mariners. Tyler Brennan stopped 26 of 27 shots in the loss and Luke Cavallin denied 27 of 28 in the win for Maine.
