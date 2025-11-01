Heartlanders Drop to Komets in Competitive Halloween Showdown, 5-3

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders (3-3-1-0) fell to the Fort Wayne Komets (4-1-0-0), 5-3, Friday at Xtream Arena. The Heartlanders fought to close the gap on a 4-1 Komets lead, cutting it to one early in the third, but were unable to seal the deal on Halloween. Komets netminder Nathaniel Day earned the win with a 22-save performance. Iowa's William Rousseau made nine saves on ten shots to begin the game. Riley Mercer replaced Rousseau in the first period and made 20 saves on 24 shots.

The Heartlanders got on the board early with a cross-crease goal 9:02 into the match; Isaac Johnson found Jack O'Brien in front, who slid the puck past Day for his fourth goal of the season. Fort Wayne answered back with a snipe from Alex Aleardi, tying the game, 1-1, 13:36 into the first period. Josh Groll tallied his third goal of the season four minutes later, putting the Komets up by one at the end of the first.

Brady Stonehouse opened the frame with a goal for the Komets at 1:03 in the second, putting them ahead, 3-1. Fort Wayne capitalized on the power play at 10:57 into the second period, giving the Komets a 4-1 lead. Iowa found the back of the net on a breakaway goal from Brandon Schultz, bringing the Heartlanders back within two at the end of the second.

Jaxon Nelson cut the Komets lead to one with a sharp-angle shot 34 seconds into the third period. Iowa and Fort Wayne spent the majority of the third in a deadlock, but the Komets got insurance with a breakaway goal from Brady Stonehouse, concluding the match with a 5-3 final.

Iowa takes on Fort Wayne to conclude the three-game home stint at Xtream Arena Saturday at 6:00 p.m.







