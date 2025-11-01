Preview: Royals vs. Railers, November 1st - Game 6/72

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (4-0-1-0, 9 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their seven-game road stretch to open the 2025-26 regular season against the Worcester Railers (1-3-0-1, 3 pts) on Saturday, November 1st at 6:05 pm at DCU Center.

The Royals remaining road-trip contests include one game against the Maine Mariners on Sunday, November 2nd at 3:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

Opening Night on Nov. 8th, presented by Supportive Concepts for Families:

The Royals play their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8th at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter Game Six of the regular season on a five-game point streak (4-0-1) following a shootout win over the Railers on Friday, October 31st, 2-1. The Royals have opened their 2025-26 campaign on a five-game point streak, which ties the franchise record for a point streak to open a season in the club's 24-season history with the 2005-06 team (4-0-1).

Forward Jordan Frasca ties Brandon Saigeon and Massimo Rizzo tie for the team lead in points (6) while he joins Kyle Haskins for the team lead in goals (3). Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (3-0-0-0) earned his third-consecutive win to open the season with 27 saves on 28 shots faced through regulation and overtime before stopping all three Worcester attempts in the shootout.

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Railers:

Worcester has opened their regular season 1-3-0-1 and are entering game five of the campaign following a shootout loss to Reading, 2-1, on Friday after their first win on Saturday, Oct. 25th at Norfolk 3-2 in overtime. The Railers dropped their first three games of the season with a 5-0 shutout loss to Maine on Opening Night, a 5-3 loss to Adirondack on Sunday, Oct. 19th before a 4-1 loss to Norfolk on Friday, Oct. 24.

ECHL affiliates to the New York Islanders (NHL) and Bridgeport Islanders (AHL), Worcester is led by second-year head coach Nick Tuzzolino. A defenseman of over 500 games professionally between the United Hockey League, International Hockey League, ECHL and American Hockey League from 2007-23, Tuzzolino became the fifth head coach in Worcester Railers history halfway through last season (December 14th, 2024) after serving as General Manager & Associate Head Coach to begin the season.

