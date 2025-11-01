K-Wings Fall to Bison Friday
Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Kalamazoo Wings (1-3-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, lost to the Bloomington Bison (2-1-1-0) at Grossinger Motors Arena Friday, 4-2.
Bloomington took the early advantage with a tally at the 12:03 mark of the first period.
In response, Kylor Wall (2) laced a pass from the left circle on the rush to Zach Okabe (3) in the right circle, who nudged the puck to Nolan Walker (2), setting up his second goal of the season at the 55-second mark of the second period.
The Bison then capitalized on two consecutive power plays at the 3:26 and 9:36 marks, bringing the score to 3-1, but the K-Wings drew to within one before the close of the middle frame.
On the play, K-Wings forward Spencer Kennedy (1) rimmed the puck to Collin Saccoman (1) for a blast toward the net that rookie Jack Jaunich (1) redirected in for his first career goal at the 14:59 mark.
Unfortunately, Bloomington extended the lead to 4-2 with a goal that was reviewed for goaltender interference and upheld at the 13:44 mark of the third period.
Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux made 22 saves, and Kalamazoo outshot Bloomington 27-26 in the contest.
The K-Wings come back home for 'Kids Take Over Day' at 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Nov. 2, at Wings Event Center. Get ready for a day where the kids run the show, as the young fans are in charge, from fun in the stands to special game-day roles. After the final whistle, keep the excitement going with our first Fans Skate the Ice event of the season. $5 skate rentals are available.
