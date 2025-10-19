Thunder Defeat Railers on Opening Night 5-3

Published on October 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - Brannon McManus recorded two goals and Tyler Brennan stopped 23 shots as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Worcester Railers in the first game of the season, 5-3, in front of 4,414 at DCU Center.

Adirondack opened the scoring just 2:51 into the game as Dylan Wendt took a pass from Brian Carrabes and fired a wrist shot by the pad of goaltender Henrik Tikkanen. The goal was Wendt's first of the year from Carrabes to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead.

On the power play later in the first period, Cam Squires made a great pass to Justin Taylor at the side of the crease, and Taylor lifted the puck just under the cross bar for a 2-0 lead. The goal was Taylor's first of the year with assists from Squires and Dylan Wendt at the 9:32 mark. Adirondack took the two-goal lead into the first intermission.

Worcester answered back in the second period with back-to-back goals off faceoffs to tie the game at two. Matt Stief scored off a faceoff on the power play at 3:47 of the second frame and Cole Donhauser tied the game at 8:04 of the second.

Adirondack took the lead back momentarily at 14:41 of the second as Brannon McManus forced a turnover and put on a great individual effort, going around the defenseman and beating Henrik Tikkanen for his first of the year for a 3-2 lead.

Just eight seconds later, Anthony Callin took the puck right in on net off the next faceoff and beat goaltender Tyler Brennan through the pads to tie the game at three. Callin's goal came at 14:49 of the second period with the lone assist from Matt DeMelis. The game went into the third period all even at three goals apiece.

In the third period, Brannon McManus scored another unassisted goal after forcing a turnover in the offensive zone. McManus took the puck back at the bottom of the left circle and fired a wrister over the shoulder of Henrik Tikkanen. The goal was his second of the game at 3:00 of the third period for a 4-3 lead.

Brian Carrabes added an empty-net goal late in regulation in the 5-3 victory. Tyler Brennan picked up the victory in net, stopping 23 of 26 shots.

After visiting the Trois-Rivieres Lions next Friday, the Thunder hosts the Lions in the home opener at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Saturday, October 25 at 7 p.m. The first 3,500 fans will receive a FREE Adirondack Thunder Flag presented by Glens Falls Hospital. Additionally, Harding Mazzotti Arena will giveaway hats, t-shirts, pucks, Thunder jerseys and NHL tickets throughout the game. Fans can also enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra through the end of the first period.

