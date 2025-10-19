ECHL Transactions - October 19
Published on October 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 19, 2025:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Kansas City:
Hudson Wilson, D (from Allen)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Greenville:
Delete Ben Poisson, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Carter Savoie, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack Brackett, F Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Add Mason Nevers, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Chris Dodero, F Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Michael Bullion, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Scott Ratzlaff, G Placed on Reserve
Add Dalton Duhart, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Alec Butcher, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Emile Chouinard, D Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Delete Cole Krygier, D Recalled by Charlotte
South Carolina:
Add Seth Eisele, G Activated from IR 3 Day
Tahoe:
Delete Linden Alger, D Placed on Reserve
Add Samuel Mayer, D Activated from Reserve
Toledo:
Delete Tanner Edwards, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Liam Souliere, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Utah:
Add Noah Ganske, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Luke LaMaster, D Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from October 19, 2025
- Swamp Rabbits Rally Falls Short against Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Wrap up Opening Weekend with 5-3 Loss to Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners Stifled by Royals in Home Opener - Maine Mariners
- Charlotte Recalls Krygier from Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - October 19 - ECHL
- South Carolina Scores Four Unanswered Goals to Take Down Greenville, 4-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Defeat Railers on Opening Night 5-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Icemen Open Season with a Win on Savage's Overtime Goal - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.