ECHL Transactions - October 19

Published on October 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 19, 2025:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Kansas City:

Hudson Wilson, D (from Allen)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Greenville:

Delete Ben Poisson, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Carter Savoie, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack Brackett, F Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Add Mason Nevers, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Chris Dodero, F Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Michael Bullion, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Scott Ratzlaff, G Placed on Reserve

Add Dalton Duhart, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Alec Butcher, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Emile Chouinard, D Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Delete Cole Krygier, D Recalled by Charlotte

South Carolina:

Add Seth Eisele, G Activated from IR 3 Day

Tahoe:

Delete Linden Alger, D Placed on Reserve

Add Samuel Mayer, D Activated from Reserve

Toledo:

Delete Tanner Edwards, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Liam Souliere, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Utah:

Add Noah Ganske, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Luke LaMaster, D Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.