Christian Felton Scores First Pro Goal in Utah's Sunday Loss at Atlanta

Published on October 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Duluth, Georgia - Christian Felton scored his first professional goal for the Utah Grizzlies 17:58 into the second period but it wasn't enough as the Atlanta Gladiators won 4-1 on a Sunday afternoon at Gas South Arena.

Neither team scored in the first period as Atlanta outshot Utah 11 to 3 for the frame and 39 to 18 overall. Isak Walther scored his first two professional goals in the second period 6:22 and 11:58 in as the Gladiators led 2-0. Felton scored for Utah late in the second period as it was his first goal as a pro. Tyler Gratton got his first Grizzly assist.

Alex Young scored an insurance goal 8:41 into the third period for the Gladiators. Mickey Burns added a shorthanded goal for Atlanta to end the scoring 12:30 in.

The Grizzlies are 1-1-1 on the season. Atlanta is 2-0. Utah was 0 for 3 on the power play, Atlanta was 0 for 1.

Dryden McKay stopped 35 of 39 for the Grizzlies. Atlanta goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter stopped 17 of 18 as he earned his first pro win.

3 stars

1. Isak Walther (Atlanta) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +3, 4 shots.

2. T.J. Simptimphelter (Atlanta) - 17 of 18 saves.

3. Anthony Firriolo (Atlanta) - 2 assists, +1, 1 shot.







