South Carolina Scores Four Unanswered Goals to Take Down Greenville, 4-3

Published on October 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - After trailing early in the 1st period, the South Carolina Stingrays offense took over, scoring four straight goals to push them past the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 4-3, on Sunday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Stingrays forwards Josh Wilkins, Simon Pinard and Stan Cooley all recorded multi-point outings in the victory.

In the first matchup this season between the two in-state rivals, Greenville (1-2-0-0) struck first early in the 1st period and held the lead until the late stages of the frame.

South Carolina (2-0-0-0) found its way into the attacking zone where Stan Cooley's initial pass was deflected, he recollected and found Simon Pinard at the top of the crease with a wide open net to tap home the equalizer with 2:39 left in the 1st. The two sides headed to the dressing rooms tied at one.

Across the 2nd period, the Stingrays dominated the Swamp Rabbits. Cooley tipped home a shot from Reilly Webb beating Greenville netminder Mattias Shole over the shoulder to put South Carolina ahead and for Cooley's first professional goal. Just under four minutes later, Josh Wilkins put home his first goal of the season doubling South Carolina's advantage, 3-1, with 12:39 remaining in the frame. Wilkins fired home his second goal of the evening nearly ten minutes later on a feed from Pinard building the lead to three, 4-1, going to the final 20 minutes.

Greenville responded in the 3rd period, cutting the South Carolina lead to two with 11:31 left in regulation. Just under four minutes later, Kenta Isogai snuck one past South Carolina netminder Antoine Keller to make it a one goal game, 4-3. Down the stretch, Keller shut down the comeback attempt in his North American professional debut, fending off any chances the Swamp Rabbits had to help the Stingrays hang on for a 4-3 victory.

With the victory, South Carolina starts the year 2-0-0-0 for the first time since the 2022-23 season. Keller earned his first win of his North American professional career, stopping 29 out of 32 shots, while Cooley recorded his first multi-point outing in his professional career.

South Carolina returns to action on Thursday, October 23, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah.

