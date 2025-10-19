Charlotte Recalls Krygier from Savannah
Published on October 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that their AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, have recalled defenseman Cole Krygier.
Krygier appeared in both games for Savannah over the weekend. Before this season, the Orlando, Florida native played 77 career AHL games with the Ontario Reign.
The Ghost Pirates return to home ice Thursday night when they host the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:00 p.m. for Troop Thursday, presented by VyStar Credit Union. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr.
ECHL Stories from October 19, 2025
- Swamp Rabbits Rally Falls Short against Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Wrap up Opening Weekend with 5-3 Loss to Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners Stifled by Royals in Home Opener - Maine Mariners
- Charlotte Recalls Krygier from Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - October 19 - ECHL
- South Carolina Scores Four Unanswered Goals to Take Down Greenville, 4-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Defeat Railers on Opening Night 5-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Icemen Open Season with a Win on Savage's Overtime Goal - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Savannah Ghost Pirates Stories
- Charlotte Recalls Krygier from Savannah
- Ghost Pirates Drop Shootout Decision
- Ghost Pirates Fall in Overtime
- Savannah Announces Opening Night Roster
- Charlotte Loans Mastrosimone to Savannah