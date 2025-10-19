Charlotte Recalls Krygier from Savannah

Published on October 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that their AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, have recalled defenseman Cole Krygier.

Krygier appeared in both games for Savannah over the weekend. Before this season, the Orlando, Florida native played 77 career AHL games with the Ontario Reign.

The Ghost Pirates return to home ice Thursday night when they host the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:00 p.m. for Troop Thursday, presented by VyStar Credit Union. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr.







ECHL Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.