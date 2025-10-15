Charlotte Loans Mastrosimone to Savannah

Published on October 15, 2025

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that their AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, has loaned forward Robert Mastrosimone to Savannah.

Mastrosimone, 24, has appeared in 96 career AHL games with Charlotte and Toronto, recording 14 goals and 15 assists. Before turning pro, the Bay Shore, New York native played four seasons of NCAA hockey at Boston University and Arizona State University, where he totaled 32 goals and 60 assists in 121 games.

The Ghost Pirates open the regular season this Friday when they host the Norfolk Admirals at 7:00 p.m. at Enmarket Arena. Fans can watch the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr.







