Stingrays Introduce New Gameday Concessions and Fan Amenities

Published on October 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have introduced new concessions and fan amenities to Stingrays gamedays at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Stingrays are happy to now feature a new Taqueria in the Coliseum Terrace. The Taqueria will feature barbacoa and pork tacos, rice and beans, tortilla chips, loaded nachos, fajita quesadillas and churros. In addition to the taqueria, additional options are offered from select vendors.

Looking for something sweet during a game? Brusters Real Ice Cream will now be served throughout the Coliseum. Brusters Real Ice Cream is freshly made every day with multiple flavors and now comes to the North Charleston Coliseum to satisfy any sweet tooth a fan might have.

Fans will also see a new, big addition to the concourse. When walking around, make sure to stop by the brand new 9-foot tall Stingrays goalie mask to take a picture with your friends and family.

Stop by The Reef, the official team store of the Stingrays. Shop our unmatched selection of Stingrays gear available at The Reef, including a pop up shop located at section 122. The Reef has new hats, With new Stingrays jerseys and promotional jerseys, fans can customize their jersey on site so they can rep the Stingrays their way.

The Stingrays are also adding a new VIP experience gamedays! The Ice Lounge will be available as an add on to group ticket purchases for an exclusive experience on a Stingrays game day. Fans can savor a curated selection of hot and cold finger foods and enjoy one complimentary beverage of their choice (beer, wine, single mixed drink, soda, or water), with a full-service bar available for additional purchases. It features a private setting with an 85" television, keeping you close to every play through the end of the second intermission.

At the start of the second period, look out for our new siren that will be sure to set the tone for the rest of the night both on and off the ice.







