Knight Monsters Welcome Brenden Paul as New Broadcast and Communications Manager

Published on October 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that Brenden Paul has been named the new Broadcast and Communications Manager for the upcoming season.

Paul, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, joins the Knight Monsters after graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in May.

During his time at ASU, Paul spent four seasons broadcasting for Blaze Radio, ASU's student radio station, where he broadcast hockey, football, basketball, and baseball, as well as several other sports.

Paul was also a member of the Inferno TV broadcast club, serving as one of the main broadcasters for the Arizona State University women's club hockey program.

At the conclusion of his senior year, Paul was named Blaze Radio's Broadcaster of the Year for the 2024-2025 school year and received the opportunity to broadcast the 2024 Big 12 Football Championship in Arlington, Texas, as well as the 2025 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament and the 2025 Big 12 Baseball Tournament.

The Knight Monsters will host their Opening Weekend on October 17th, 18th, & 19th against the Idaho Steelheads at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.