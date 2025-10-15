Orlando Solar Bears Announce Transactions Ahead of Regular Season

Published on October 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the following transactions on October 15, 2025.

The Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League (NHL) have reassigned forwards Connor Kurth and Milo Roelens, as well as goaltender Harrison Meneghin from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Orlando Solar Bears have signed F/D Jake Hamilton to a Standard Player Contract.

The Orlando Solar Bears have released F Ryan Naumovski from his Standard Player Contract.

The Orlando Solar Bears have traded D Phil Beaulieu to the Maine Mariners in exchange for future considerations.

The Orlando Solar Bears have released G Alex Aslanidis, D Luke Farthing, D John Macdonald, and F Skate Skalde from their tryout contracts.

Roelens, 22, played 16 regular season games and eight playoff games with the Solar Bears during the 2024-25 season, posting three points (1g-2a) and 39 penalty minutes. The Roeselare, Belgium native also appeared in 35 regular season games with the Syracuse Crunch, posting eight points (6g-2a) and 32 penalty minutes.

Kurth, 22, appeared in five games with the Crunch last season, posting one assist. He also skated in 40 games with the University of Minnesota, finishing second on the Golden Gophers in scoring with 39 points (18g-21a). He appeared in 115 career games with the Gophers, logging 32 goals and 71 points with six game-winning goals.

Meneghin, 21, appeared in one preseason game posting a 21-save shutout. The 6-foot-3, 177-pound native of Surrey, BC played the 2024-25 season for the WHL Champion, Medicine Hat Tigers, posting a 23-9-2 record with a .901 save percentage. His 14-1 record during the playoffs earned him WHL playoff most valuable player.

Hamilton, 29, played in the SPHL last season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, posting a pro career-high 20 points (6g-14a) and finished second on the team in penalty minutes with 77. The O'Fallon, IL native has appeared in 58 ECHL games over four seasons with Jacksonville, Kansas City, Adirondack, Norfolk, and Newfoundland.

The Solar Bears will announce their Opening Night Roster on October 16 before taking on the Florida Everblades on Friday night at Kia Center at 7PM.







ECHL Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.