Swamp Rabbits Acquire Carter Savoie from Allen Americans

Published on October 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that fourth-year forward Carter Savoie has been acquired in a trade from the Allen Americans in exchange for the rights to Hank Crone.

Savoie comes back to the Upstate after posting career-highs across the board as a professional. The 5'10", 195-pound forward paced the Swamp Rabbits with 24 goals, and added 23 assists for 47 point in 57 games, ending the season as the team's active leading scorer. Among his many accomplishments during his career campaign, Savoie strung together the longest goal-scoring streak (4 games from February 1st to February 8th) and the longest point streak (6 games from January 29th to February 8th), led the team with six game-winning goals (which finished tied for ninth in the ECHL), finished second on the team with three multi-goal games, tied with Tate Singleton for the most points in a single game (4, 2g-2ast on February 16th vs Wheeling), and paced all Swamp Rabbits with nine multi-point outings.

From St. Albert, Alberta, Savoie, 23, also brings an additional 109 games of experience from the American Hockey League, earning 33 points (18g-15ast) as a member of the Bakersfield Condors. Prior to turning professional, he played a pair of seasons with the University of Denver, winning the 2022 National Championship. He also skated a pair of campaigns with the AJHL's Sherwood Park Crusaders, winning 2019 AJHL and CJHL Rookie of the Year recognitions, and led the league in scoring wit 53 goals as part of a 99-point season in 2020. He was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2020 NHL Draft (4th Rd/#100). His brother, Matthew, was drafted 9th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2022 and currently plays in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers.

The Swamp Rabbits begin their 16th season in the Upstate on Opening Night, presented by Bon Secours, on October 17th against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is slated for 7:05pm EST.







