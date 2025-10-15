Chouinard Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Royals Announce Multiple Transactions

Published on October 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Emile Chouinard has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley. Additionally, defenseman Jake Willets has been acquired from the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for Future Considerations and defenseman Nick Carabin has been traded to the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for Future Considerations.

Chouinard, 22, is in his second professional season following a 53-game rookie campaign where he registered six points (2g-4a) and 36 penalty minutes with Reading in 2024-25. A native of Quebec City, Quebec, the 6'5", 205-pound, right-shot blue-liner attended the Flyers 2024 and 2025 Development Camps while also skating for Philadelphia in the 2024 Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series in Allentown, PA.

Tied for the tallest non-goalie on the current Royals 2025 Training Camp roster (Jacob Frasca, 6'5"), Chouinard signed a two-year AHL contract with Lehigh Valley on August 20, 2024 following four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with Baie-Comeau Drakkar. Chouinard registered 14 points (2g-12a) and a +38 in 45 games played in 2023-24 before his season was cut short prematurely on February 3 when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. After several radiation treatments, he rejoined the team on April 2 for Game 3 of the Drakkar's first-round playoff series, where he recorded an assist, +2 rating & 3 hits. Chouinard helped the Drakkar win that series and eventually advance to the QMJHL Finals. That 2023-24 season, Chouinard earned the Paul-Dumont Trophy which is presented to the top personality in the QMJHL.

Chouinard totaled 200 career games for the Drakkar scoring 58 points (12g-46a) with 183 penalty minutes.

Willets, 26, is in his third-full professional season after skating in 16 games with the Maine Mariners to open the 2024-25 season where he registered 3 points (1g-2a) before going overseas to skate in 23 games and log 11 points (4g-7a) with CSM Corono Brasov in Romania. A native of Erie, Michigan, the 6'1", 190-pound, right-shot blue-liner was has amassed 19 points (4g-15a) and 91 PIM in 77 ECHL career games between the Toledo Walleye (2022-23), Atlanta (2023-24) and Maine (2024-25). Willets scored a goal in his professional debut with Toledo against Reading on March 24, 2023.

Prior to his pro career, Willets registered 54 points (15g-39a) and 89 PIM across 120 career games in the NCAA between the Ferris State University (2019-21) and Lake Superior State University (2021-23).

Carabin, 25, recorded an assist in his professional debut and one regular season game played for the Royals in the 2024-25 season. The Mahwah, New Jersey native made his professional postseason debut during Reading's 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff first round series against Trois-Rivières, skating in three games. He signed his first professional career contract with Reading on April 9 out of the University of Connecticut (NCAA) where he registered nine points (3g-6a), 16 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 39 games during the 2024-25 campaign.

The deadline to complete Future Considerations is 3:00 p.m. ET on June 20, 2026.

Training Camp Roster: The Royals 2025 Training Camp roster now totals 27 players, including 15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.







ECHL Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.