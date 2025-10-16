Royals Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced their 2025-26 season-opening roster.

Royals Season-Opening Roster (26):

Goaltenders (3)

1 Yaniv Perets

29 Vinnie Purpura

80 Keith Petruzzelli

Defensemen (8)

2 Robbie Stucker

3 Ethan Szmagaj

6 Victor Hadfield

7 Ben Meehan

15 Emile Chouinard

53 Jake Willets

72 Jack Page

88 Artem Kulakov

Forwards (15)

8 Kyle Haskins

9 Carson Golder

11 Nick Capone

12 Liam Devlin

13 Massimo Rizzo

14 Jordan Frasca

17 Brandon Saigeon

19 Patrick Moynihan

21 Cam Cook

25 Nolan Burke

28 Alec Butcher

34 Jeremy Michel

39 Connor McMenamin

91 Yvan Mongo

95 Jacob Frasca

-

Season-Opening Roster Notables:

Reading's season-opening roster totals 26 players, including 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

Returning Royals (7): The roster includes seven players who appeared in at least one game for Reading during the 2024-25 season: Keith Petruzzelli, Vinnie Purpura, Robbie Stucker, Nick Capone, Cam Cook, Connor McMenamin, Yvan Mongo

Rookie Royals (6): The roster also has six players who are rookies entering the 2025-26 season (a rookie is any player who has played less than 25 regular-season games of professional hockey at the "AA" level or higher as of the start of the current season): Ethan Szmagaj, Ben Meehan, Kyle Haskins, Liam Devlin, Jeremy Michel, Jack Page

Veteran Royal (1): The roster also has one player who is a veteran entering the 2025-26 season (a veteran is a player, other than a goaltender, who has played in at least 260 regular season games of professional hockey prior to the start of the current season): Alec Butcher (367 GP)

Philadelphia (NHL) contracted Royals (1): One player on Reading's season-opening roster is on a NHL contract with the Philadelphia Flyers: Massimo Rizzo

Lehigh Valley (AHL) contracted Royals (6): Six players on Reading's season-opening roster are on AHL contracts with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: Ben Meehan, Emile Chouinard, Nick Capone, Carson Golder, Yaniv Perets, Keith Petruzzelli

-

2024-25 Regular Season Start:

The 24th season of Royals hockey begins on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions for a second-consecutive season on Friday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron.

The game marks the 17th time in 24 seasons the Royals have opened their campaign with an away game. The Royals are 9-11-3-0 all-time in season openers with a 6-9-2 record in season openers on the road.

The season opener begins a seven-game road-trip for the Royals with two games against the Maine Mariners (Oct. 19 & Nov. 2), two games against the 2025-26 expansion franchise Greensboro Gargoyles (Oct 24 & Oct. 25) and two games against the Worcester Railers (Oct. 31st & Nov. 1) following the season opener at Trois-Rivières.

Opening Night on Nov. 8th, presented by Supportive Concepts for Families:

The Royals play their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.







