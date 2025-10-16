Royals Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster
Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced their 2025-26 season-opening roster.
Royals Season-Opening Roster (26):
Goaltenders (3)
1 Yaniv Perets
29 Vinnie Purpura
80 Keith Petruzzelli
Defensemen (8)
2 Robbie Stucker
3 Ethan Szmagaj
6 Victor Hadfield
7 Ben Meehan
15 Emile Chouinard
53 Jake Willets
72 Jack Page
88 Artem Kulakov
Forwards (15)
8 Kyle Haskins
9 Carson Golder
11 Nick Capone
12 Liam Devlin
13 Massimo Rizzo
14 Jordan Frasca
17 Brandon Saigeon
19 Patrick Moynihan
21 Cam Cook
25 Nolan Burke
28 Alec Butcher
34 Jeremy Michel
39 Connor McMenamin
91 Yvan Mongo
95 Jacob Frasca
-
Season-Opening Roster Notables:
Reading's season-opening roster totals 26 players, including 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.
Returning Royals (7): The roster includes seven players who appeared in at least one game for Reading during the 2024-25 season: Keith Petruzzelli, Vinnie Purpura, Robbie Stucker, Nick Capone, Cam Cook, Connor McMenamin, Yvan Mongo
Rookie Royals (6): The roster also has six players who are rookies entering the 2025-26 season (a rookie is any player who has played less than 25 regular-season games of professional hockey at the "AA" level or higher as of the start of the current season): Ethan Szmagaj, Ben Meehan, Kyle Haskins, Liam Devlin, Jeremy Michel, Jack Page
Veteran Royal (1): The roster also has one player who is a veteran entering the 2025-26 season (a veteran is a player, other than a goaltender, who has played in at least 260 regular season games of professional hockey prior to the start of the current season): Alec Butcher (367 GP)
Philadelphia (NHL) contracted Royals (1): One player on Reading's season-opening roster is on a NHL contract with the Philadelphia Flyers: Massimo Rizzo
Lehigh Valley (AHL) contracted Royals (6): Six players on Reading's season-opening roster are on AHL contracts with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: Ben Meehan, Emile Chouinard, Nick Capone, Carson Golder, Yaniv Perets, Keith Petruzzelli
-
2024-25 Regular Season Start:
The 24th season of Royals hockey begins on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions for a second-consecutive season on Friday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron.
The game marks the 17th time in 24 seasons the Royals have opened their campaign with an away game. The Royals are 9-11-3-0 all-time in season openers with a 6-9-2 record in season openers on the road.
The season opener begins a seven-game road-trip for the Royals with two games against the Maine Mariners (Oct. 19 & Nov. 2), two games against the 2025-26 expansion franchise Greensboro Gargoyles (Oct 24 & Oct. 25) and two games against the Worcester Railers (Oct. 31st & Nov. 1) following the season opener at Trois-Rivières.
Opening Night on Nov. 8th, presented by Supportive Concepts for Families:
The Royals play their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.
ECHL Stories from October 16, 2025
- Admirals Announce Opening Night Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Cincinnati Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Announce Season Opening Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Americans Announce Season Opening Roster - Allen Americans
- Utah Grizzlies Set 2025-26 Opening Day Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Heartlanders "Open Season" Roster Is Here - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears Announce Season-Opening Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Captains for 2025-26 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Knight Monsters Announce Season-Opening Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Florida Everblades Season Preview - Florida Everblades
- Maine Mariners Announce Season-Opening Roster - Maine Mariners
- Savannah Announces Opening Night Roster - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Mavericks Announce Full 2025-26 Regular Season Roster Ahead of Opening Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Gargoyles Announce the 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Nailers Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Season-Opening Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Announce 2025-26 Season Opening Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Roster - Kalamazoo Wings
- Everblades Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Season-Opening Rosters - ECHL
- Adirondack Thunder Announce Opening Night Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster - Reading Royals
- Walleye Announce Opening Roster for 2025-26 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Preview: Royals vs. Lions, October 17th - Game 1/72 - Reading Royals
- Goaltender Antoine Keller Loaned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Oilers Finalize 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster
- Preview: Royals vs. Lions, October 17th - Game 1/72
- Chouinard Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Royals Announce Multiple Transactions
- Massimo Rizzo Assigned to Reading by Philadelphia; Ethan Szmagaj Acquired from Savannah in Exchange for Future Considerations
- Reading Jr. Royals Post 6-2-1-1 Record, Mite a Captures Second at Mid-Atlantic Fall Showcase in DVHL Week 6 Play