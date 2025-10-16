Solar Bears Announce Season-Opening Roster
Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club's Season-Opening Roster ahead of its 14th season of play in the ECHL. Orlando opens the 2025-26 regular season when it hosts the Florida Everblades on Friday, October 17 at 7 p.m.
ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 Players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.
Teams are permitted to carry up to two (2) Players at a time on the Reserve List and one (1) player on the 3-day injured reserve, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.
Orlando Solar Bears 2025 Season-Opening Roster:
Forwards
Anthony Bardaro
Tyler Bird [V]
Andrew Bruder [R]
Tyler Drevitch
Carson Focht
Jake Hamilton
Spencer Kersten [SYR-AHL]
Cole Kodsi [R]^
Connor Kurth [R] [TB-NHL]
Peter Laviolette*
Aaron Luchuk [V]
Jarid Lukosevicius
Reece Newkirk [SYR-AHL]
Milo Roelens [TB-NHL]
Keanan Stewart*
Alex Tonge
Defensemen
Nick Anderson [R]
Luke Bast [R]*
J.C. Brassard
Logan Britt
Davis Bunz
Tony Follmer [R]+
Dyllan Gill [R] [TB-NHL]
Chris Harpur [SYR-AHL]
Cody Schiavon [R]*
Goaltenders
Jon Gillies
Ethan Langenegger [R]+
Harrison Meneghin [R] [TB-NHL]
R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey, ECHL level or higher
V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey, ECHL level or higher
TB = Tampa Bay Lightning Contract
SYR = Syracuse Crunch Contract
^ = 3-day injured reserve
* = 14-day injured reserve
+ = Reserve
Roster at a Glance:
Position Breakdown:
Forwards - 16
Defensemen - 9
Goaltenders - 3
Contract status:
ECHL - 21
NHL - 4
AHL - 3
Country of Origin:
Canada - 15
U.S.A - 12
Belgium - 1
ECHL Stories from October 16, 2025
- Admirals Announce Opening Night Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Cincinnati Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Announce Season Opening Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Americans Announce Season Opening Roster - Allen Americans
- Utah Grizzlies Set 2025-26 Opening Day Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Heartlanders "Open Season" Roster Is Here - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears Announce Season-Opening Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Captains for 2025-26 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Knight Monsters Announce Season-Opening Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Florida Everblades Season Preview - Florida Everblades
- Maine Mariners Announce Season-Opening Roster - Maine Mariners
- Savannah Announces Opening Night Roster - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Mavericks Announce Full 2025-26 Regular Season Roster Ahead of Opening Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Gargoyles Announce the 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Nailers Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Season-Opening Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Announce 2025-26 Season Opening Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Roster - Kalamazoo Wings
- Everblades Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Season-Opening Rosters - ECHL
- Adirondack Thunder Announce Opening Night Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster - Reading Royals
- Walleye Announce Opening Roster for 2025-26 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Preview: Royals vs. Lions, October 17th - Game 1/72 - Reading Royals
- Goaltender Antoine Keller Loaned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Oilers Finalize 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears Announce Season-Opening Roster
- Orlando Solar Bears Announce Transactions Ahead of Regular Season
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dyllan Gill to Orlando Solar Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Spencer Kersten, Chris Harpur, and Reece Newkirk; Release Goaltender Ethan Langenegger from Tryout