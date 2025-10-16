Solar Bears Announce Season-Opening Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club's Season-Opening Roster ahead of its 14th season of play in the ECHL. Orlando opens the 2025-26 regular season when it hosts the Florida Everblades on Friday, October 17 at 7 p.m.

ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 Players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.

Teams are permitted to carry up to two (2) Players at a time on the Reserve List and one (1) player on the 3-day injured reserve, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.

Orlando Solar Bears 2025 Season-Opening Roster:

Forwards

Anthony Bardaro

Tyler Bird [V]

Andrew Bruder [R]

Tyler Drevitch

Carson Focht

Jake Hamilton

Spencer Kersten [SYR-AHL]

Cole Kodsi [R]^

Connor Kurth [R] [TB-NHL]

Peter Laviolette*

Aaron Luchuk [V]

Jarid Lukosevicius

Reece Newkirk [SYR-AHL]

Milo Roelens [TB-NHL]

Keanan Stewart*

Alex Tonge

Defensemen

Nick Anderson [R]

Luke Bast [R]*

J.C. Brassard

Logan Britt

Davis Bunz

Tony Follmer [R]+

Dyllan Gill [R] [TB-NHL]

Chris Harpur [SYR-AHL]

Cody Schiavon [R]*

Goaltenders

Jon Gillies

Ethan Langenegger [R]+

Harrison Meneghin [R] [TB-NHL]

R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey, ECHL level or higher

V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey, ECHL level or higher

TB = Tampa Bay Lightning Contract

SYR = Syracuse Crunch Contract

^ = 3-day injured reserve

* = 14-day injured reserve

+ = Reserve

Roster at a Glance:

Position Breakdown:

Forwards - 16

Defensemen - 9

Goaltenders - 3

Contract status:

ECHL - 21

NHL - 4

AHL - 3

Country of Origin:

Canada - 15

U.S.A - 12

Belgium - 1







ECHL Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.