Maine Mariners Open Seventh Season this Weekend

Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, open their seventh ECHL season this weekend. They'll play their first game on the road at Worcester on Saturday night at 6:05 PM, before returning to the Cross Insurance Arena on Sunday afternoon for the Home Opener against the Reading Royals. The puck drops at 3:00 PM on Sunday.

Under new Head Coach & General Manager Rick Kowalsky, the Mariners look to return to the Kelly Cup Playoffs after missing out in 2024-25 for the first time in the post-COVID era. Kowalsky became the fourth head coach in team history when he was hired in August, following Terrence Wallin's departure to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. A former Portland Pirate, Kowalsky brings 20 years of pro coaching experience, winning both ECHL Coach of the Year (2009, Trenton) and AHL Coach of the Year (2016, Albany). He spent three seasons in the NHL as an Assistant Coach with the New Jersey Devils from 2018-2021.

The Mariners return 14 players from last season's team, also adding a number of key players in free agency and from Boston and Providence. Headlining the group of affiliate players is forward Jacob Perreault, a former first round pick, selected 27th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2020. This past week, the Bruins also re-assigned 19-year-old Swedish defenseman Loke Johansson to Maine, a 2024 draft selection. Reigning Kelly Cup Playoff MVP goaltender Luke Cavallin signed an entry-level contract with Boston this summer and is also with the Mariners. Joining via the free agent market is forward Max Andreev, who has averaged over a point per game in his ECHL career, coming off two big seasons in Kansas City.

Returning Mariners include 2024-25 captains Wyllum Deveaux (F), Sebastian Vidmar (F), and Zach Massicotte (D), the latter whom is now on an AHL contract with Providence. The same can be said for returning leading scorer Brooklyn Kalmikov (F). Rookie scoring leader Jacob Hudson (F) returns as well, along with late-season collegiate additions Robert Cronin (F) and Alex DiPaolo (F). Goaltender Brad Arvanitis returns for his third season in Maine, one victory shy of the franchise wins record along netminders.

The first 5,000 fans through the door at Sunday's home opener will receive a Mariners magnet schedule, courtesy of Portland North Dental. It's also the first "Sunday Fun Day" of the season, featuring Port City Cornhole, Cheeky Geek Facepainting, and Minibar mini golf on the concourse. Limited tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com. The Mariners play six of their first eight games on home ice, turning around to host the Wheeling Nailers on October 25th and 26th at the Cross Insurance Arena.







