Oilers Finalize 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the Season-Opening Roster for the 2025-26 season.

FORWARDS: Keegan Iverson, Brodi Stuart, Dallas Comeau, Tyler Poulsen, Tyrell Goulbourne, Justin Michaelian (IR), Josh Nelson, Adam McMaster (Reserve), Easton Armstrong, Zachary Brooks, Dakota Seaman, Matt Henry, Jeff Faith, Matt Koethe (3-day IR), Jaxsen Wiebe (ANA)

DEFENSEMEN: Will Francis (SD), Cade McNelly (Reserve), Duggie Lagrone, Michael Davies, Mike McKee, Jeremie Biakabutuka (ANA), Tanner Faith, Roman Kinal (SD)

GOALTENDERS: Vyacheslav Buteyets (ANA), Tomas Suchanek (ANA)

ECHL teams may carry 21 players (not including IR and two reserve spots) for the first 30 days of the season. After that, the roster size drops to 20. Players on reserve must be activated to play in a game and must be replaced with an active player if the roster is at maximum capacity. However, there are no time constraints on the duration a player remains on reserve. Players on short-term IR (3-Day) and players on long-term IR (14-day) may not be activated until the designated time has elapsed. Players can be retroactively placed on IR if they have not played since sustaining an injury.

Forward Zachary Brooks is the lone try-out player to earn an SPC. The six-foot-two-, 205-pound forward spent the past three seasons playing overseas. The 2025-26 season marks the 24-year-old's second stint in the ECHL, with Brooks playing in his home province of Quebec for the reigning Kelly Cup Champion Trois Rivieres Lions in 2021-22. The Oilers face the Lions twice at the BOK Center this season - Wednesday, March 25 and Saturday, March 28.

Tulsa begins the season with six affiliated players on hand, four from Anaheim and two from San Diego. Nine of the 25 players are rookies, with seven taking spots on the active 21-man roster. Additionally, three veteran skaters and 16 returners feature to kick off 2025-26.

Four separate nations are called home among the Season-Opening Roster, with spots earned by players from Canada, Czechia, Russia and the United States.

The Oilers kick off the 2025-26 season on the road, heading to the Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 17 for a 7 p.m. season-opening battle with the Iowa Heartlanders, before closing the campaign-starting weekend with a 4 p.m. rematch at Xtream Arena on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Tulsa's 2025-26 home-opening extravaganza features a 7:05 p.m. showdown with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Friday, Oct.24 and finishes with the first Sunday Family Funday of the season with the Knight Monsters and Oilers facing off at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

