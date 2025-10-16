Adirondack Thunder Announce Opening Night Roster
Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has released its roster for opening night, which begins Sunday, October 19 in Worcester at 3:05 p.m.
Forwards (16): Greg Smith, Chase McLane, Tyson Fawcett, Cam Squires, T.J. Friedmann, Grant Loven, Dan Ebrahim, Sean Olson, Dylan Wendt, Brannon McManus, Kishaun Gervais, Sean Gulka, Brian Carrabes, Alex Campbell, Matt Salhany, Justin Taylor.
Defensemen (8): Pierson Brandon, Jeremy Hanzel, Ryan Wheeler, Conner Hutchison, Luke Reid, Jacob Graves, Jimmy Dowd Jr., Mathieu Boislard
Goaltenders (2): Henry Welsch, Tyler Brennan
After opening the season in Worcester, the Thunder hosts the Trois-Rivieres Lions in the home opener at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Saturday, October 25 at 7 p.m. The first 3,500 fans will receive a FREE Adirondack Thunder Flag presented by Glens Falls Hospital. Additionally, Harding Mazzotti Arena will give away hats, t-shirts, pucks, Thunder jerseys and NHL tickets throughout the game. Fans can also enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra through the end of the first period.
Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
