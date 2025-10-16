Knight Monsters Announce Season-Opening Roster
Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, are excited to announce their season-opening roster for the 2025-26 ECHL season.
ECHL teams are permitted to carry a maximum of 20 players on their active roster, with no more than 18 of those players being skaters. For the first 30 days, the active roster limit is 21 players, of which no more than 19 can be skaters.
In addition to the active roster, teams are permitted to carry up to two players on the Reserve List. A team can carry an unlimited number of skaters on its 14-day injured reserve list, and only one player can be placed on the 3-day injured reserve list.
The following is the list of players on the 2025-26 Tahoe Knight Monsters Season-Opening Roster.
Jordan Papirny (G)
Cameron Whitehead (G)
Brennan Kapcheck (D)
Nate Kallen (D)
Linden Alger (D)
Adam Samuelsson (D)
Kaelan Taylor (D)
Samuel Mayer (D)
Artur Cholach (D)
Adam Pitters (F)
Jake McGrew (F)
Connor Marritt (F)
Anthony Collins (F)
Mike O'Leary (F)
Jake Durflinger (F)
Kevin Wall (F)
Cody Laskosky (F)
Olivier LeBlanc (F)
Devon Paliani (F)
Sloan Stanick (F)
Trent Swick (F)
Reserve
Luke Adam (F)
Casey Bailey (F)
The Knight Monsters will host their Opening Weekend on October 17th, 18th, & 19th against the Idaho Steelheads at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
ECHL Stories from October 16, 2025
- Admirals Announce Opening Night Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Cincinnati Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Announce Season Opening Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Americans Announce Season Opening Roster - Allen Americans
- Utah Grizzlies Set 2025-26 Opening Day Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Heartlanders "Open Season" Roster Is Here - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears Announce Season-Opening Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Captains for 2025-26 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Knight Monsters Announce Season-Opening Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Florida Everblades Season Preview - Florida Everblades
- Maine Mariners Announce Season-Opening Roster - Maine Mariners
- Savannah Announces Opening Night Roster - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Mavericks Announce Full 2025-26 Regular Season Roster Ahead of Opening Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Gargoyles Announce the 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Nailers Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Season-Opening Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Announce 2025-26 Season Opening Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Roster - Kalamazoo Wings
- Everblades Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Season-Opening Rosters - ECHL
- Adirondack Thunder Announce Opening Night Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster - Reading Royals
- Walleye Announce Opening Roster for 2025-26 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Preview: Royals vs. Lions, October 17th - Game 1/72 - Reading Royals
- Goaltender Antoine Keller Loaned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Oilers Finalize 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Knight Monsters Announce Season-Opening Roster
- Knight Monsters Bring Back Veteran Forward Luke Adam
- Knight Monsters Add AHL Experience with Mike O'Leary
- Knight Monsters Agree to Terms with Rookie Forward Connor Marritt
- Knight Monsters Ink Rookie Forward Cody Laskosky