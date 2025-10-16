Knight Monsters Announce Season-Opening Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, are excited to announce their season-opening roster for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

ECHL teams are permitted to carry a maximum of 20 players on their active roster, with no more than 18 of those players being skaters. For the first 30 days, the active roster limit is 21 players, of which no more than 19 can be skaters.

In addition to the active roster, teams are permitted to carry up to two players on the Reserve List. A team can carry an unlimited number of skaters on its 14-day injured reserve list, and only one player can be placed on the 3-day injured reserve list.

The following is the list of players on the 2025-26 Tahoe Knight Monsters Season-Opening Roster.

Jordan Papirny (G)

Cameron Whitehead (G)

Brennan Kapcheck (D)

Nate Kallen (D)

Linden Alger (D)

Adam Samuelsson (D)

Kaelan Taylor (D)

Samuel Mayer (D)

Artur Cholach (D)

Adam Pitters (F)

Jake McGrew (F)

Connor Marritt (F)

Anthony Collins (F)

Mike O'Leary (F)

Jake Durflinger (F)

Kevin Wall (F)

Cody Laskosky (F)

Olivier LeBlanc (F)

Devon Paliani (F)

Sloan Stanick (F)

Trent Swick (F)

Reserve

Luke Adam (F)

Casey Bailey (F)

The Knight Monsters will host their Opening Weekend on October 17th, 18th, & 19th against the Idaho Steelheads at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







