Mavericks Announce Full 2025-26 Regular Season Roster Ahead of Opening Night
Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks today announced their full roster for the 2025-26 ECHL regular season, finalizing the group that will hit the ice when the puck drops on Opening Night this Friday, October 17, at Cable Dahmer Arena against the Rapid City Rush.
The roster features a strong returning core and several exciting new additions, giving the Mavericks one of the deepest and most experienced lineups in the league. After a competitive training camp, the final roster reflects the team's focus on depth, leadership, and chemistry as Kansas City begins its pursuit of the Kelly Cup.
The roster includes a mix of veteran leadership and emerging talent across all positions, highlighted by returning fan favorites and high-impact newcomers. With the highest number of returning players in the ECHL, the Mavericks are positioned to build on existing chemistry and hit the ground running from the first drop of the puck.
Kansas City opens the 2025-26 campaign on home ice this Friday, October 17, against the Rapid City Rush. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Fans can secure tickets to Opening Night and all Mavericks home games by visiting kcmavericks.com/tickets or calling the Mavericks ticket office at (816) 252-7825
# Name Position
1 Jack LaFontaine Goalie
7 Zach Uens Defensemen
8 Luke Loheit Forward
9 Jackson Jutting Forward
11 Landon McCallum Forward
13 David Cotton Forward
14 Bobo Carpenter Forward
15 Marcus Crawford Defensemen
16 Drake Burgin Defensemen
17 Jackson Berezowski Forward
19 Nolan Sullivan Forward
21 Jimmy Glynn Forward
22 Casey Carreau Forward
24 Thomas Farrell Defensemen
25 Chase Brand Forward
27 Jake McLaughlin Defensemen
28 Justin Janicke Forward
30 Ian Shane Goalie
37 Will Gavin Forward
44 Kyle Pow Defensemen
82 Jack Randl Forward
86 Lucas Sowder Forward
Tad O'Had Head Coach
Brett Ferguson Assistant Coach
PD Melgoza Goalie/ Video Coach
Bryan Collier Equipment Manager
Nick Potter Athletic Trainer
