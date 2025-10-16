Mavericks Announce Full 2025-26 Regular Season Roster Ahead of Opening Night

Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks today announced their full roster for the 2025-26 ECHL regular season, finalizing the group that will hit the ice when the puck drops on Opening Night this Friday, October 17, at Cable Dahmer Arena against the Rapid City Rush.

The roster features a strong returning core and several exciting new additions, giving the Mavericks one of the deepest and most experienced lineups in the league. After a competitive training camp, the final roster reflects the team's focus on depth, leadership, and chemistry as Kansas City begins its pursuit of the Kelly Cup.

The roster includes a mix of veteran leadership and emerging talent across all positions, highlighted by returning fan favorites and high-impact newcomers. With the highest number of returning players in the ECHL, the Mavericks are positioned to build on existing chemistry and hit the ground running from the first drop of the puck.

Kansas City opens the 2025-26 campaign on home ice this Friday, October 17, against the Rapid City Rush. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.

# Name Position

1 Jack LaFontaine Goalie

7 Zach Uens Defensemen

8 Luke Loheit Forward

9 Jackson Jutting Forward

11 Landon McCallum Forward

13 David Cotton Forward

14 Bobo Carpenter Forward

15 Marcus Crawford Defensemen

16 Drake Burgin Defensemen

17 Jackson Berezowski Forward

19 Nolan Sullivan Forward

21 Jimmy Glynn Forward

22 Casey Carreau Forward

24 Thomas Farrell Defensemen

25 Chase Brand Forward

27 Jake McLaughlin Defensemen

28 Justin Janicke Forward

30 Ian Shane Goalie

37 Will Gavin Forward

44 Kyle Pow Defensemen

82 Jack Randl Forward

86 Lucas Sowder Forward

Tad O'Had Head Coach

Brett Ferguson Assistant Coach

PD Melgoza Goalie/ Video Coach

Bryan Collier Equipment Manager

Nick Potter Athletic Trainer







