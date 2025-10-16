Savannah Announces Opening Night Roster
Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today their opening night roster for the 2025-26 season.
The roster features 26 players, including two goaltenders, eight defensemen, and 16 forwards. Two players are on NHL contracts with the Florida Panthers, and nine are on AHL contracts with the Charlotte Checkers.
Goaltenders:
Michael Simpson**
Evan Cormier**
Defensemen:
Dennis Cesana**
Chris Lipe
Noah Carroll (IR)
Michael Suda (R)
Keaton Pehrson
Evan Nause***
Cole Krygier**
Philip Waugh
Forwards:
Connor Gregga (R)
Christophe Tellier**
Zach Krajnik
Ryan Sullivan (IR)
Nick Granowicz
Mitchell Russell
Josh Davies***
Hunter Johannes**
Logan Drevitch
Liam Walsh
Tristan Amonte (IR)
Riley Hughes**
Robert Mastrosimone**
Matt Koopman
Nicholas Zabaneh**
Bryce Brodzinski
(R) - Reserve | (IR) - Injured Reserve | ** - AHL Contract | *** - NHL Contract
The Ghost Pirates open their fourth regular season in team history tomorrow night when they host the Norfolk Admirals at 7:00 p.m. at Enmarket Arena. Fans can watch the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr.
