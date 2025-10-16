Savannah Announces Opening Night Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today their opening night roster for the 2025-26 season.

The roster features 26 players, including two goaltenders, eight defensemen, and 16 forwards. Two players are on NHL contracts with the Florida Panthers, and nine are on AHL contracts with the Charlotte Checkers.

Goaltenders:

Michael Simpson**

Evan Cormier**

Defensemen:

Dennis Cesana**

Chris Lipe

Noah Carroll (IR)

Michael Suda (R)

Keaton Pehrson

Evan Nause***

Cole Krygier**

Philip Waugh

Forwards:

Connor Gregga (R)

Christophe Tellier**

Zach Krajnik

Ryan Sullivan (IR)

Nick Granowicz

Mitchell Russell

Josh Davies***

Hunter Johannes**

Logan Drevitch

Liam Walsh

Tristan Amonte (IR)

Riley Hughes**

Robert Mastrosimone**

Matt Koopman

Nicholas Zabaneh**

Bryce Brodzinski

(R) - Reserve | (IR) - Injured Reserve | ** - AHL Contract | *** - NHL Contract

The Ghost Pirates open their fourth regular season in team history tomorrow night when they host the Norfolk Admirals at 7:00 p.m. at Enmarket Arena. Fans can watch the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr.







