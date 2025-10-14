Savannah Completes Two Trades
Published on October 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates have traded defenseman Ethan Szmagaj to the Reading Royals and forward Seth Fyten to the Rapid City Rush, both in exchange for future considerations.
Szmagaj, 24, appeared in four games with Savannah, recording one assist. The Canton, Michigan native was signed by the Ghost Pirates out of Arizona State University near the end of the 2024-25 season.
Fyten, 24, played in six games for Savannah, scoring one goal. The Sundre, Alberta native joined the Ghost Pirates out of Bowling Green State University late in the 2024-25 campaign.
The Ghost Pirates open the regular season this Friday when they host the Norfolk Admirals at 7:00 p.m. at Enmarket Arena. Fans can watch live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr.
