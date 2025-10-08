Savannah Adds Eight from Charlotte

Published on October 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers have loaned eight players to Savannah. The following players have been added to the Ghost Pirates' Training Camp Roster:

Forwards

- Jack Davies***

- Riley Hughes**

- Hunter Johannes**

- Cristophe Tellier**

- Nicholas Zabaneh**

Defensemen

- Dennis Cesana**

- Evan Nause***

- Cole Krygier**

** Indicates AHL Contract

*** Indicates NHL Contract

With these additions, the Ghost Pirates' Training Camp Roster now includes two goaltenders, nine defensemen, and 17 forwards.

Savannah will play two preseason games: October 9 in Jacksonville against the Icemen at Community First Igloo, and October 11 against the Greensboro Gargoyles at Enmarket Arena, with puck drop set for 3:00 p.m.

The Ghost Pirates open the regular season next Friday at Enmarket Arena against the Norfolk Admirals, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m.







ECHL Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.