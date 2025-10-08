Stingrays Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the roster for the club's 2025 Training Camp, presented by Ethos Athletic Club.

Training Camp will begin on Thursday, October 9, at the Carolina Ice Palace. Thursday's practice is open to the public.

A total of 26 players will skate during camp for the Stingrays. Head Coach Dave Warsofsky's roster comprises of nine players loaned from Hershey, 13 ECHL contracted players and four players attending training camp on a tryout.

The following players are a part of South Carolina's initial 2025 Training Camp Roster:

Forwards (14): Kaden Bohlsen, Lynden Breen, Charlie Combs, Stanley Cooley, Mitch Deelstra, Scott Docherty*, Cooper Fensterstock*, Patrick Guzzo, Ben Hawerchuk, Kyler Kupka, Dean Loukus, Mike Moran*, Simon Pinard, Josh Wilkins

Defensemen (10): John Fusco, Brady Keeper, D.J. King, Jordan Klimek, Nolan Krenzen, Connor Mayer, Connor Moore, Romain Rodzinski, Kevin Weaver-Vitale*, Reilly Webb

Goaltender (2), Seth Eisele, Mitch Gibson

* indicates player on a Tryout offer

The 2025 Training Camp roster will be updated at stingrayshockey.com over the next week ahead of the Stingrays Home Opener on Saturday, October 18, at 6:05 p.m. against the Norfolk Admirals.







