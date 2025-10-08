Stingrays Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster
Published on October 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the roster for the club's 2025 Training Camp, presented by Ethos Athletic Club.
Training Camp will begin on Thursday, October 9, at the Carolina Ice Palace. Thursday's practice is open to the public.
A total of 26 players will skate during camp for the Stingrays. Head Coach Dave Warsofsky's roster comprises of nine players loaned from Hershey, 13 ECHL contracted players and four players attending training camp on a tryout.
The following players are a part of South Carolina's initial 2025 Training Camp Roster:
Forwards (14): Kaden Bohlsen, Lynden Breen, Charlie Combs, Stanley Cooley, Mitch Deelstra, Scott Docherty*, Cooper Fensterstock*, Patrick Guzzo, Ben Hawerchuk, Kyler Kupka, Dean Loukus, Mike Moran*, Simon Pinard, Josh Wilkins
Defensemen (10): John Fusco, Brady Keeper, D.J. King, Jordan Klimek, Nolan Krenzen, Connor Mayer, Connor Moore, Romain Rodzinski, Kevin Weaver-Vitale*, Reilly Webb
Goaltender (2), Seth Eisele, Mitch Gibson
* indicates player on a Tryout offer
The 2025 Training Camp roster will be updated at stingrayshockey.com over the next week ahead of the Stingrays Home Opener on Saturday, October 18, at 6:05 p.m. against the Norfolk Admirals.
ECHL Stories from October 8, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - October 8 - ECHL
- Stingrays Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- Isaac Dufort Returns with the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Receive Xavier Bernard from Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Goaltender Mitch Gibson Loaned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Goaltender Callum Tung Assigned to Bison - Bloomington Bison
- Defensemen Peter Tischke & Aidan Fulp Assigned to Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Savannah Adds Eight from Charlotte - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Bloomington Bison 2025-26 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now - Bloomington Bison
- Seven Skaters Head to Tulsa from AHL Camps Invites, Assignment from NHL and AHL - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals Sign Nolan Burke for 2025-26 Season - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Stingrays Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster
- Goaltender Mitch Gibson Loaned to South Carolina
- Stingrays Introduce New Ice Lounge at North Charleston Coliseum
- Stingrays Receive Multiple Players from the Hershey Bears
- Stingrays Continue to Serve Lowcountry Community in Offseason