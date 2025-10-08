Goaltender Mitch Gibson Loaned to South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Mitch Gibson has been loaned by Hershey to South Carolina.

Gibson, 26, played in 14 games last season for South Carolina in his second season, posting a 12-1-0 record with a 1.75 goals against average with a .933 save percentage. He went 1-3 in four playoff games last season with a 3.40 goals-against average and an .870 save percentage. The Phoenixville, Penn. native also played in one game for Hershey last year, recording a victory, saving 24 out of 26 shots.

In his first season with the Stingrays in 2023-24, Gibson went 22-14-3, posting a 2.56 goals-against average, an .899 save percentage and had three shutouts. His 2.56 goals-against average ranked third among ECHL goaltenders with 40 or more games played. The 204-pound netminder ranked second in the ECHL in minutes played (2,532) and tied for fifth in wins (22). Gibson scored a goal on December 1, 2023 in a victory over Savannah becoming the 16th goaltender to score in ECHL history. He also appeared in two games with Hershey that season, going 2-0-0 with a 1.92 goals against average and a .915 save percentage.

The South Carolina Stingrays will begin their Training Camp, presented by Ethos Athletic Club, on Thursday, October 9, at the Carolina Ice Palace.







