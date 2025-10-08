Seven Skaters Head to Tulsa from AHL Camps Invites, Assignment from NHL and AHL

Published on October 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday that Easton Armstrong, Tyrell Goulbourne and Josh Nelson have returned from AHL tryout agreements, while forward Jaxsen Wiebe and defensemen Jeremie Biakabutuka, Roman Kinal and Will Francis have all been assigned or re-assigned to Tulsa from San Diego.

Oilers' contracted forwards Easton Armstrong and Tyrell Goulbourne both return to Tulsa after starting their season with the AHL with San Diego. Both skaters played in San Diego's lone preseason game - a 3-2 loss to the Ontario Reign. Likewise, third-year Oiler Josh Nelson attended AHL camp with the Belleville Senators, playing in two preseason contests.

Forward Jaxsen Wiebe has been reassigned to Tulsa from San Diego by the Anaheim Ducks. Last season Wiebe notched 13 points (4g, 9a) in 14 games as an Oiler, adding one goal in 12 AHL games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka also heads to Tulsa from Anaheim via San Diego. The six-foot-four, 205-pound Ducks' prospect contributed nearly a point per game with Tulsa last season, collecting 28 points (7g, 21a) in 32 outings during the regular season. Biakabutuka appeared in all six Kelly Cup Playoff games as well.

San Diego assigned a pair of AHL-contracted defenseman to Tulsa in Roman Kinal and Will Francis. Kinal contributed eight points (1g, 7a) in 17 regular season games with the Oilers last season in addition to playing 36 AHL games with the Gulls. The Waterford, Michigan native has 26 points (8g, 18a) in 62 career ECHL games. Francis is a new face to the Oilers' organization, having started his professional career at the end of last season after battling cancer during a four-season career at the University of Minnesota Duluth. The six-foot-five, 216-pound blueliner was originally selected in the sixth round, 163rd overall, by Anaheim during the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The breakdown of the Oilers current training camp roster can be found below

FORWARDS: Adam McMaster, Matt Koethe, Dallas Comeau, Tyler Poulsen, Matt Henry, Dakota Seaman, Keegan Iverson, Nick Wong, Justin Michaelian, Easton Armstrong, Josh Nelson, Tyrell Goulbourne, Jaxsen Wiebe (NHL-ANA)

DEFENSEMEN: Duggie Lagrone, Cade McNelly, Michael Davies, Tanner Faith, Jeff Faith, Mike McKee, Jeremie Biakabutuka (NHL-ANA), Will Francis (AHL-SD), Roman Kinal (AHL-SD)

GOALTENDERS: Troy Kobryn (Professional Tryout)

- Troy Kobryn returns for his third-straight Oilers' training camp. Kobryn has appeared in five regular seasons games with the Oilers, posting a 2-3-0-0 record with an .895 save percentage and 3.58 GAA.

TRYOUT SKATERS: Lazarus Kaebel (D), Will Van der Veen (D), Zachary Brooks (F), Vadim Frolov (F)

- Lazarus Kaebal played hockey at the Liberty University. The defenseman is the nephew of former Oilers Klage Kaebel and Karl "Butch" Kaebel.

- Will Van Der Veen - Played four seasons of D3 College Hockey at Bowdoin and Saint Anselm College before skating in eight games with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL last season.

- Zachary Brooks - Is the lone professional tryout contract, having played two games for Trois-Rivieres during the 2021-22 season. Brooks has spent the past three seasons overseas, playing one season in the NIHL (England), and two seasons with Courchevel-Méribel-Pralognan (France)

- Vadim Frolov - Played 50 games in the FPHL last season with the Danbury Hat Tricks and averaged one point and more than two PIM per game.

Camp continues all week at WeStreet Ice Center and is open to the public. On-ice practice begins at 10 a.m.

Two preseason games against the Allen Americans are on the slate for the Oilers this season. Starting on the road at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas on Thursday Oct. 9 before hosting at WeStreet Ice Center in Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the Oct. 11 game at WeStreet Ice Center can be purchased HERE

The Oilers kick off the 2025-26 season on the road, heading to the Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 17 for a 7 p.m. season-opening battle with the Iowa Heartlanders before closing the campaign-starting weekend with a 4 p.m. rematch at Xtream Arena on Sunday, Oct. 19.

]Tulsa's 2025-26 home-opening extravaganza features a 7:05 p.m. showdown with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Friday, Oct.24 and finishes with the first Sunday Family Funday of the season with the Knight Monsters and Oilers facing off at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.