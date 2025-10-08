Royals Sign Nolan Burke for 2025-26 Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Nolan Burke has been signed to an ECHL contract with the club for the 2025-26 season.

Burke, 22, is entering his third professional season after a 55-game 2024-25 campaign where he registered 31 points (13g-18a), 17 PIM and a +10 rating with the Wichita Thunder. A native of Peterborough, Ontario the 6'3", 200-pound, left-shot forward was a Tryout Invite to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2025 Training Camp, on which he skated in two of Lehigh Valley's three preseason games.

Across 103 professional career games, 102 of which coming in the ECHL between Atlanta (2023-24) and Wichita (2024-25), Burke has totaled 46 points (18g-28a) and 49 PIM. He made his lone American Hockey League (AHL) game appearance with the Milwaukee Admirals on April 21st, 2024 at Grand Rapids.

Burke signed a three-year NHL Entry Level Contract with the Nashville Predators on November 12, 2022 after parts of five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Sarnia Sting where he accumulated 154 points (90g-64a) in 177 games. At the time of his NHL signing in 2022, Burke was leading the OHL with 15 goals through 16 games. He finished the 2022-23 campaign with the second most goals in the OHL (50). Additionally, that season Burke was teammates with the Philadelphia Flyers sixth overall selection in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft Porter Martone at Sarnia.

Training Camp Roster: The Royals 2025 Training Camp roster now totals 28 players, including 17 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

All fans can attend Training Camp practice in the seating bowl area beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 9th. Fans must enter Santander Arena through the Lions's Den Team Store entrance on Penn St. Fans must depart Santander Arena through the Lion's Den Team Store following the conclusion of Training Camp practice at 12:00 p.m.







