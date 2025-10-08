Goaltender Callum Tung Assigned to Bison

Bloomington, Ill. - The New York Rangers have reassigned goaltender Callum Tung from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Tung, 21, signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Rangers on April 1, 2025, and appeared in two games for the Wolf Pack last season, earning a 1-1 record with a 2.28 goals against average and .893 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 198-pound Port Moody, British Columbia product appeared in 15 games for the University of Connecticut during the 2024-25 season and was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team. He earned a 10-4-1 record with a 2.01 goals against average and .933 save percentage and led the UConn Huskies to their first NCAA Tournament appearance.

Prior to collegiate play, Tung spent his final Junior hockey season with the BCHL's Alberni Valley Bulldogs, posting a 22-14-1 regular season record with a 2.80 goals against average and .917 save percentage. He followed up the 2023-24 regular season with an 11-7 record in the playoffs with a 2.11 goals against average and .940 save percentage.

