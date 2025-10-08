Defensemen Peter Tischke & Aidan Fulp Assigned to Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that defensemen Peter Tischke and Aidan Fulp have bene assigned to the Icemen from Rochester.

Tischke, 29, returns to Jacksonville where he posted 13 points (3g, 10a) last season and was the recipient of the Icemen's Unsung Hero Award. The 6-1, 216-pound defender has totaled 38 points (9g, 29a) with 118 penalty minutes in 149 career ECHL games split in time with the Icemen, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Cincinnati Cyclones and Utah Grizzlies. The Hinsdale, Illinois resident has also appeared in 78 career AHL games logging 11 points in time spent with Rochester and the Colorado Eagles.

Fulp, 25, heads to Jacksonville after spending the past two seasons with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders. Prior to beginning his professional career, the 6-3, 210-pound blue liner played three collegiate seasons at Western Michigan University 2020-2023. A resident of Westfield, Indiana, Fulp totaled 37 points in 97 appearances with the Broncos during his college career.

Both Tischke and Fulp are under an AHL contract with Rochester this season.

The following is a listing of players currently on the Icemen's Training Camp Roster.

Goaltenders

31 - Cameron Rowe (6-3, 216)

40 - Dominic Basse (6-6, 196)

50 - Michael Bullion (6-0, 198)

Defensemen

3 - Igor Chibrikov (6-8, 187)

12 - Jaden Condotta (6-0, 194)

18 - John Spetz (5-10, 195)

23 - Brayden Hislop (6-1, 181)

24 - Taos Jordan (6-0, 192)

44 - Cameron Supryka (6-3, 192)

43 - Louka Henault (6-0, 179)

58 - Adrien Beraldo (6-0, 183)

XX - Peter Tischke (6-1, 216)

XX - Aidan Fulp (6-3, 210)

Forwards

4 - Noah Robinson (6-0, 205)

7 - Nathan Dunkley (5-11, 192)

8 - Patrick Bajkov (6-0, 183)

10 - Christopher Brown (6-0, 179)

11 - Bennett MacArthur (6-0, 194)12 - Liam Coughlin (6-2, 201)

13 - Chris Grando (5-10, 172)

15 - Brandon Schultz (5-9, 181

17 - Tyler Coffey (5-10, 179)

19 - Dalton Duhart (6-0, 181

22 - MacAuley Carson (6-1, 203)

26 - Brody Crane (5-11, 185)

29 - Craig Martin (6-0, 181)

51 - Garrett Van Wyhe (6-2, 201)

70 - Ashton Stockie (6-1, 203)

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale! The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







