Isaac Dufort Returns with the Lions

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions, affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL and the Laval Rocket in the AHL, have signed forward Isaac Dufort.

The Quebec native will play his second season with Trois-Rivières, having joined the team at the beginning of December 2024.

In 56 regular season games last year, he recorded 14 goals and 6 assists for a total of 20 points. During the Kelly Cup Playoffs, he collected 7 assists in 21 games.

The left winger stood out in particular for his relentless forechecking throughout the season, which earned him a regular spot on the Lions' top line for part of the year and throughout the entire playoffs.

Before turning pro, Isaac played four seasons in the QMJHL with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, where he wore an "A" in 2021-22 and the "C" the following season.

Wearing #10 for the Lions, he will rejoin his teammates for the end of training camp. He is returning from Manitoba, where he took part in training camp with the Manitoba Moose, AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.







