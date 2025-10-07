29 Players Take Part in Lions Training Camp

Published on October 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The fifth training camp in the history of the Trois-Rivières Lions, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens (NHL) and the Laval Rocket (AHL), begins today at Colisée Vidéotron. This year, 29 players - including 18 forwards, 8 defensemen, and 3 goaltenders - will hit the ice over the coming days.

Among the 29 participants, seven players have received invitations with the hope of earning a roster spot for the upcoming season: forwards Métis Roelens, Chiwetin Blacksmith, Davide Gaeta, and Lukas Jirousek, along with defensemen Phil Caron, Dustin Perillat, and Noah Massie.

Fifteen players hold one-way contracts with the Lions: forwards Andrew Coxhead, Anthony Beauregard, Anthony Beauchamp, Anthony Poulin, Cédric Desruisseaux, Julien Paillé, Logan Nijhoff, Morgan Adams-Moisan, Tommy Cormier, and Tyler Hylland; defensemen Emmett Serensits, Jacob Paquette, Wyatt McLeod, and Landon Fuller; as well as goaltender Vincent Duplessis.

In addition, several skaters are under AHL-ECHL contracts with the Laval Rocket: forwards Will Dineen, Egor Goriunov, Israel Mianscum, and Mark Estapa; defenseman Charles Martin; and goaltenders Hunter Jones and Benjamin Gaudreau.

The full training camp schedule is as follows:

Date Event Begins Location

October 7 2025 Fitness tests 8h30 Colisée Vidéotron

October 8 2025 On-Ice Practice 10h30 Colisée Vidéotron

October 9 2025 On-Ice Practice 10h30 Colisée Vidéotron

October 10 2025 Intrasquad game 7h PM Colisée Vidéotron

October 11 2025 Preseason Game 7h PM Harding Mazzotti Arena, Glens Falls







