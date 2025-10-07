Training Camp Roster Expands

Published on October 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that the Edmonton Oilers have assigned forwards Jayden Grubbe, James Stefan, and Brady Stonehouse, as well as goaltenders Samuel Jonsson and Connor Ungar, to Fort Wayne. Additionally, Bakersfield has loaned forwards Matthew Brown and Trevor Janicke to the Komets. Forwards Josh Groll, Dillon Hamaliuk, Austin Magera, and defensemen Dru Krebs and Tyler Inamoto have been released from their tryouts with Bakersfield and will return to Fort Wayne.

Jayden Grubbe (GROOB), 22, was a 2021 third-round draft pick of the New York Rangers played the last two seasons with Bakersfield, collecting 10 goals and 18 assists in 129 games. Before turning pro, the 6'3 forward skated in 194 games in the WHL with Red Deer, registering 134 points (39g, 95a).

James Stefan (stef-FAWN), 22, played 12 games with the Komets and 45 with Bakersfield in his rookie season. The Laguna Beach, California native also appeared in four post-season games with Fort Wayne, scoring six points (4g, 2a) in 13 games.

Stonehouse, 21, turned pro last season, appearing in seven games with the Condors. The lefty forward skated four seasons in the WHL, scoring 164 points (89g, 75a) in 248 games with Ottawa and Peterborough.

Jonsson (YAHN-SON), 21, played last season in his native Sweden. The 6'5 netminder appeared in 24 games with a record of 17-6-0 while posting a goals against average of 1.88 with a save percentage of .922 and six shutouts before inking a deal with the Oilers.

Ungar, 23, made his pro debut with the Komets last season, gaining 19 wins with a goal-against average of 2.74 and a .903 save percentage.

Brown, 26, enters his third pro season having split the last two seasons with Lehigh Valley of the AHL and Reading. Last season with Reading, the Wood Ridge, New Jersey native netted 19 goals and posted 22 assists with the Royals.

Janicke (Jan-ick-ee), 24, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL by the Anaheim Ducks. The 5'11 forward played college hockey at the University of Notre Dame, appearing in 175 games and scoring 85 points (44g, 41a). Last season, Janicke saw time with the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL, skating in 30 games with Rapid City and scoring 11 goals, 14 assists for 25 points.

Komets to play at Trine University's Thunder Ice Arena this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. versus Iowa - Admission to the game will be free of charge courtesy of Trine University, and general admission tickets will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. The arena will open one hour before puck drop. Thunder Ice Arena has a seating/standing room capacity of approximately 600. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a ticket to the game. The game will not be broadcast on WXKE radio or FloSports.

