ECHL Transactions - October 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 7, 2025:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Atlanta:

Luke Lush, G

Greenville:

Jacob Goldowski, F

Santiago Diaz, F

Tahoe:

Justin Sand, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Thomas Hodges, G Signed TO

Add Justin Schmidt, D Signed TO

Add Scott Coash, F Signed TO

Atlanta:

Add T.J. Semptimphelter, G Activated from Acquired

Add Ethan Haider, G Activated from Acquired

Fort Wayne:

Add Brady Stonehouse, F Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Greenville:

Add Mattias Sholl, G Assigned by Ontario

Add Hudson Schandor, F Assigned by Ontario

Maine:

Add Luke Cavallin, G Assigned from Providence by Boston

Reading:

Add Nolan Burke, F Signed SPC

Tahoe:

Add Devon Paliani, F Assigned by Henderson

Add Kevin Wall, F Signed SPC

Trois-Rivières:

Add Mark Estapa, F Assigned by Laval

Add Will Dineen, F Assigned by Laval

Add Hunter Jones, G Assigned by Laval

Add Charles Martin, D Assigned by Laval

Add Egor Goriunov, F Assigned by Laval

dd Israel Mianscum, F Assigned by Laval

Add Benjamin Gaudreau, G Assigned by Laval

Utah:

Add Jack Ricketts, F Assigned by Tucson

Add Dylan Wells, G Assigned by Tucson







