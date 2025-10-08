ECHL Transactions - October 7
Published on October 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 7, 2025:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Atlanta:
Luke Lush, G
Greenville:
Jacob Goldowski, F
Santiago Diaz, F
Tahoe:
Justin Sand, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Thomas Hodges, G Signed TO
Add Justin Schmidt, D Signed TO
Add Scott Coash, F Signed TO
Atlanta:
Add T.J. Semptimphelter, G Activated from Acquired
Add Ethan Haider, G Activated from Acquired
Fort Wayne:
Add Brady Stonehouse, F Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Greenville:
Add Mattias Sholl, G Assigned by Ontario
Add Hudson Schandor, F Assigned by Ontario
Maine:
Add Luke Cavallin, G Assigned from Providence by Boston
Reading:
Add Nolan Burke, F Signed SPC
Tahoe:
Add Devon Paliani, F Assigned by Henderson
Add Kevin Wall, F Signed SPC
Trois-Rivières:
Add Mark Estapa, F Assigned by Laval
Add Will Dineen, F Assigned by Laval
Add Hunter Jones, G Assigned by Laval
Add Charles Martin, D Assigned by Laval
Add Egor Goriunov, F Assigned by Laval
dd Israel Mianscum, F Assigned by Laval
Add Benjamin Gaudreau, G Assigned by Laval
Utah:
Add Jack Ricketts, F Assigned by Tucson
Add Dylan Wells, G Assigned by Tucson
ECHL Stories from October 7, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - October 7 - ECHL
- Training Camp Roster Expands - Fort Wayne Komets
- Americans Make a Big Splash with Returning Forward - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Loaned Forward Nick Poisson by Canucks - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Receive Four from AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Utah Grizzlies Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- 29 Players Take Part in Lions Training Camp - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Cincinnati Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Announce Fan Fest Details - Bloomington Bison
- 29 Players Take Part in Lions Training Camp - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Receive Eight Players from Providence - Maine Mariners
- Royals Announce Additions to 2025 Training Camp Roster - Reading Royals
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.