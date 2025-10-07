Bison Announce Fan Fest Details

Published on October 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today details for Fan Fest leading up to Opening Night puck drop on Saturday, October 18 outside Grossinger Motors Arena.

The event is free of charge and will run from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy live music from Pontiac-based country artist Aaron Newsome and a DJ while interacting with vendor booths from Bison partners outside the arena on Front Street between Madison Street and Lee Street.

The Bison inflatable goal, a ninja course from Iron Coyote Challenge Park, cornhole and face painting from Wild Style Design are just some of the offerings fans can expect to set the tone for the upcoming season. Adult beverages, sodas and water will be available for purchase and food trucks will be on-hand.

Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations, Phillip Barski, is expected to speak to the fans ahead of the season's first game. Select lucky fans will win free Bison merchandise as the team will be conducting giveaways with winners announced promptly at 5:15 p.m.

The 2025-26 season will officially begin inside the Grossinger Motors Arena at 7 p.m. when the Bloomington Bison host the Iowa Heartlanders.

Single-game tickets are now available for Opening Night on Saturday, October 18 at 7 p.m. starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase Opening Night tickets today.







ECHL Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.